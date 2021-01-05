Tom Parsons becomes latest player to announce Mayo retirement

“To the resilient people of Mayo, I can still hear your voices ringing in my ears from the stands of McHale Park to Croker. You are what make our games special. It’s been an absolute honour to represent you.

Tom Parsons has announced his retirement from Mayo football, having first played for the county back in 2008.

Retirement.

Parsons made 36 Championship appearances for Mayo, winning three Connacht senior titles and one national league. He received All Star nominations in 2015 and 2017.

The Mayo midfielder suffered a horrific knee injury back in 2018 and was told he would never be able to run again.

However, the Charlestwon Sarsfields man managed to recover and came on as a second half substitute against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final in 2019.

He becomes the third Mayo player to retire this week joining Donie Vaughan and David Clarke.

In a statement released on Twitter early on Tuesday, Parsons thanked his teammates, club and Mayo supporters for supporting him during his 12 years with the county set-up.

He said: “Today, it’s time to say good-bye and announce my retirement from Mayo football. Since 2008, it has been a privilege to play for Mayo and our amazing Gaelic games. It has been a journey that has filled my life with joy, passion, some-heartache, resilience and meaning. An experience that I’ll cherish forever.

“To teammates past & present, it’s been an honour to battle alongside you. Your never give-in attitude for our county and the game is infectious. All I can say is Respect to the GAA community, county boards, coaches, management and backroom teams.

“Thank you for every ounce of support and encouragement along the way, you give so much for the development of others, that’s is what life is all about.

“I’ll be forever grateful to my club Charlestown Sarsfields’, who inspired & helped me grow as a player from grassroots to the current day and to the GPA for their continued support on and off the pitch.

“Thanks to my amazing company Jacobs for the support and flexibility to help me play the game I love.”

After 11 season with Mayo Tom Parsons has today announced his inter-county retirement. We thank Tom for outstanding commitment to the Mayo jersey & wish him all the best in the future.

Parsons went on to thank the Mayo supporters saying he “can still hear your voices ringing in my ears.”

He continued: “To the resilient people of Mayo, I can still hear your voices ringing in my ears from the stands of McHale Park to Croker. You are what make our games special. It’s been an absolute honour to represent you.”

