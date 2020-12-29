Waterford keeper Stephen O’Keeffe steps away from panel for 2021

“He is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season.”

Waterford GAA have released a statement confirming that goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe will not be joining the 2021 county panel.

The 29-year-old made his debut in February 2011, when he was just 19. He went on to win a total of 65 league and championship appearances for his native county.

The statement read: “Stephen O’Keeffe has informed the Waterford management team he is taking some time out and will be unavailable for the 2021 season.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen who has given fantastic service to Waterford Hurling over the last 10 years.”

This year, O’Keeffe played a vital role in getting Waterford to their second All-Ireland final in four years.

However, it ended in defeat once again for the Déise county. This is despite O’Keeffe’s first-half heroics, including an amazing double save to keep Waterford in the game.

Two absolutely great saves by Stephen O’Keeffe to keep Waterford in this All-Ireland final 👇pic.twitter.com/N7X3qTa0Ag — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) December 13, 2020

O’Keeffe enjoyed spells at both Minor and Under 21 level with Waterford so the announcement comes as a bit of a surprise.

The Ballygunner man also won an All-Star in 2017.

It remains to be seen how Waterford manager Liam Cahill will cope without the experience of Stephen O’Keeffe to call upon.

