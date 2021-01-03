Stephen Cluxton on why he doesn’t celebrate when Dublin win trophies

“I know the hurt they are feeling. I know what it feels like.”

After his eight All-Ireland title win, Stephen Cluxton revealed why he doesn’t celebrate in front of opposition.

Dessie Farrell and Stephen Cluxton have been chatting to Joanne Cantwell tonight as they look back on Dublin's All-Ireland final success #DUBvMAYO #RTEGAA @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/9rjagZICqw — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 19, 2020

Stephen Cluxton on why he doesn’t celebrate.

In one of his more open interviews, Cluxton spoke about why he heads down the tunnel after the final whistle.

Speaking to the Sunday Game, Cluxton said: “I wouldn’t like to be on the receiving end of people cheering and shouting in my face.

“So I just think it’s a nice gesture to quietly go in and celebrate out of harm’s way.

“I know the guys in the Mayo jersey put so much time and effort into that.

Cluxton’s defeats.

The Dublin goalkeeper lost four All-Ireland semi-finals (Armagh 2002, Mayo 2006, Kerry 2007 and Cork 2010) before winning his first All-Ireland in 2011, famously kicking over the winning free.

There were also quarter-final humiliations suffered from Tryone and Kerry thrown in there.

Subsequent semi-final defeats to Mayo in 2012 and Donegal in 2014 meant that, despite his incredible successes, the Parnells man knows better than most about losing big games.

He continued: “I know the hurt they are feeling. I know what it feels like.

“It is just an appreciation for the contest.

“I’m absolutely delighted of course. It mightn’t show, but I am.”

'Leave at 20 to 5 for training at 7' – Stephen Cluxton is the GAA/GPA All-Stars #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/SUrWZskc5a — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) November 1, 2019

Typical day.

The 2019 Footballer of the Year when collecting his award last year, gave a rundown of a standard day training with Dublin.

He said: “A typical day this year would have been home from school at 3:50pm, leave for training at 4:40pm for training at 7pm.

“I’d get there at 5pm, go out there with my goalkeeping coach Josh, go out from 6pm-7pm and do our stuff, then go back in for a team meeting and start training with the team.”

That dedication has led Cluxton to his eight All-Irelands with seemingly no end in sight.

Read More About: Dublin, GAA, Stephen cluxton