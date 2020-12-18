Paul Mescal narrates powerful Sky Sports All-Ireland Final promo

“I think it’s fair to say that this year has been anything but normal…”

Paul Mescal has teamed up with Sky Sports to create a powerful and emotive All Ireland promo to mark the 2020 GAA All Ireland Championship Football Final.

It follows on from Sky Sports’ opening promo in October which featured Dublin singer Imelda May’s beautiful poem ‘Home’.

Dublin-Mayo are set to continue their rivalry as they clash for the seventh time in the last six Championships. However, instead of 82,000 people, this year the two sides will play in front of an empty Croke Park.

Paul Mescal.

The two minute promo which features the Normal People star, looks back at what has been an extraordinary year where ‘human interaction’ was lost to ‘social distancing’ and ‘stay safe’ became the new ‘goodbye’.

Overlaid with powerful imagery from this year’s Championship along with scenes of how Covid-19 impacted our everyday lives, the promo will prompt people to reflect on what the GAA ultimately encapsulates; family, friends and community.

The clip, narrated by Emmy nominated actor, Paul Mescal, will open this Saturday’s coverage of the football final between Dublin and Mayo on Sky Sports Mix. It will be also be shared on Sky’s own social media platforms.

Speaking ahead of the final, Paul Mescal said: “I’m a massive GAA fan and what I love most about the GAA is its ability to bring communities together. The very best of luck to both teams in this year’s All Ireland Football final!”

🗣️"𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒃𝒖𝒕 𝒏𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒍…" 🏐@Mescal_Paul sets the scene ahead of the All-Ireland final! 📺Watch Dublin vs Mayo live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday! pic.twitter.com/fh2C3iTdXw — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) December 18, 2020

Lyra’s song

The ad also features Irish singer/songwriter Lyra’s single ‘New Day’. Lyra was delighted for her song to be featured on the same ad as ‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal.

Lyra tweeted: “Thank you @SkySports for using my track for this Green heart obviously I’m going to brag about being on the same ad as @mescal_paul forever now.”

Thank you @SkySports for using my track for this 💚 obviously I’m going to brag about being on the same ad as @mescal_paul forever now 🤣🥂🎄 https://t.co/KKt2G5C42B — LYRA (@thisislyra) December 18, 2020

This year’s All Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Mayo will be live on Sky Sports Mix from 4pm Saturday. Peter Canavan, Kieran Donaghy and Jim McGuinness will be joining Grainne McElwain for in-depth analysis. Dave McIntyre will be on commentary

