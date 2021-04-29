Lowry will also assist with commercial and fundraising activities.

Shane Lowry is reportedly set to sponsor Offaly GAA, with a particular focus on underage structures in the county.

The 2019 Open champion is well-known for his love of Gaelic games and this news will come as a massive boost for the Offaly county board.

Lowry sponsoring Offaly GAA.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Faithful county are set to announce that Lowry will come on board as a financial backer of playing structures in the county, particularly at underage level.

The current world number 44 golfer will also support Offaly GAA regarding commercial and fundraising activities.

It is reported that Lowry approached the county board about helping out with the promotion of GAA in the county.

Love of Offaly GAA.

Lowry’s family is forever associated with Offaly GAA as his father is 1982 All-Ireland football winner Brendan and he is the nephew of Mick and Seán, who were also on that team.

He spoke about his love for the game in an interview last year.

“We lived and, still to this day live and breathe GAA down there,” Lowry told ‘The Bernard Brogan Podcast’ on Off The Ball.

“Even though Offaly are not going through the best patch we still love it and we still go to every game. Just growing up that was all we wanted to do.

“All I wanted to do when I was younger was play football, and play football for Offaly. Growing up in Clara, we are a football club mainly not much hurling, I just loved it but I played every sport.”

The 34-year-old says former Offaly hurler Johnny Dooley is his greatest sporting hero and often jokes about the amount of former GAA players and managers who texted him after his 2019 Open victory at Royal Portrush.

“Michael Duignan (Offaly GAA chairman) texted me and asked can he give my number to Henry Shefflin and Brian Whelahan. I said you can give my number to any legends like that! I’ve had messages from great people,” Lowry added.

