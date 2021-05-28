“How could someone get so carried away six weeks in?”

Former Limerick hurler Shane Dowling is unhappy with the overreaction in the media to Limerick’s Allianz National League results.

Dowling was speaking in the aftermath of his former side’s loss to Waterford, having defeated Liam Cahill’s men convincingly in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Shane Dowling on the overreaction to Limerick’s league results.

Limerick drew their first game against Tipperary, before losing to Galway the following week. However, it was their defeat to the Déise that got many people talking about whether the All-Ireland champions are as strong this year as they were last.

John Kiely’s side were ultimately disappointing in their defeat but his former corner-forward believes that there has been a major overreaction in the media, after just three weeks of league action.

“Maybe this is always the case and maybe I’m only noticing because I am now on the outside looking in, but I have never heard such snap decisions on certain teams after such a short period of time,” Dowling wrote on RTÉ’s website.

“I read one headline this week after Limerick’s defeat to Waterford which said, ‘Is there a mini crisis developing in Limerick?’ How could someone get so carried away six weeks in, after players have been off for more than five months?

“Well sorry, I know it’s to get people to click on the story. That drives me round the bend. There is nothing more frustrating for me than a headline that is so left of centre, that is solely written to try and draw in a crowd.

“But that’s the nature of the debate and commentary these days.”

Shane Dowling on Limerick’s All-Ireland hopes later this summer.

The 28-year-old made reference to the teams picked by both Waterford and Limerick, and believes only one team went out to win the game.

When it comes to later in the summer, the Na Piarsaigh hurler argued that the league results will matter very little when it comes to the dying minutes of championship matches in Croke Park.

“Of course Liam Cahill and his group will be delighted to get a win over this Limerick team who had their number last year, and so they should be,” Dowling added.

“But when you really break it down, how much will that game matter in the months ahead if both teams cross paths again?

“Very little.”

