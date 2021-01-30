Shane Carthy: ‘I owe Dessie Farrell my life’ as he opens up on depression

“I was embarrassed. I was in a packed coffee shop, and for 45 of the 50 minutes I was in tears.”

Dublin footballer Shane Carthy has opened up about dealing with depression and how he owes his life to manager Dessie Farrell.

The 26-year-old spoke about how he was having suicidal thoughts before meeting Farrell for a coffee about in 2014.

It resulted in Carthy getting the help he needed.

“I owe Dessie my life,” he told The Late Late Show.

“I confided in him because Dessie had previous with depression. He was also previously a psychiatric nurse so I trusted in him.

“I met him in Santry for a cup of coffee. People were having their breakfast, their morning coffee, and I was in a flood of tears.

“I was embarrassed. I was in a packed coffee shop, and for 45 of the 50 minutes I was in tears.

“For the five minutes I did get to speak to Dessie I let him in on what was going on for me for the previous two years.

“He promised me that I’d get the help that I so deeply needed. He set me up with an appointment with a psychologist just two days later.”

Carthy went on to go to the St Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin for a total of 11 weeks, describing it as “the most difficult” time in his life.

“I was facing up to things that I’d put away for far too long, that brought me to the point of suicidal ideation,” he explains.

“It was hugely difficult talking to psychologists, doctors, nurses, and unearthing these things that had clouded me for so long.”

“One day I came to the realisation that I needed to step up to the pedestal that I’d shied away from for so long.

“This man living this ‘idyllic’ life, this prodigy, can go through difficult times and so can you.

“It was certainly a learning process. It was the start of my journey outside. It was a rebooting of my mind.”

Dublin ambitions

Regarding a Dublin comeback, Carthy didn’t rule it out. With Dessie Farrell now manager, an reunion could be on the cards.

“I’ve massive ambitions to get back there,” he said when asked about a Dublin return.

“I do. I love it so much and I’m training so hard just to get that call again.

“I’d be so grateful if I did get in such a prestigious position to be in the Dublin senior set up.”

