Sean Boylan ‘baffled’ by Dublin breaking GAA training ban

Sean Boylan says he is “baffled” that Dublin broke the GAA training ban.

A number of high-profile Dublin footballers breached Covid-19 guidelines by meeting for an early morning training session this week.

Boylan managed Dublin’s arch-rivals Meath to four All-Ireland titles in 1987, 1988, 1996 and 1999.

The 78-year-old was speaking after the incident and admitted he was “surprised” when the story first broke on Thursday morning.

“I don’t want to be tearing people down but it baffles me what they did,” Boylan told the Irish Independent.

“Maybe I’m saying that as someone who suffered with Covid last year. And it is such a thief. It really is.

“I lost 10 kilos in six days and developed pneumonia so I’m very thankful and blessed to have made a great recovery.

“I can understand the boredom and the feeling of wanting to get out but this really shocked me.”

Dublin GAA have acknowledged that it was a “serious error of judgement” and have given manager Dessie Farrell a 12-week ban.

“Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning,” a Dublin County Board statement read.

“The County Management Committee have suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect.

“The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

The GAA also released a statement expressing “frustration and extreme disappointment” when acknowledging the training session pictures.

“Less than 48 hours ago, the Association reiterated its commitment to these current guidelines and called for continued compliance in the weeks ahead,” the GAA said.

Farrell’s 12-week suspension will start immediately and will last until June 24.

