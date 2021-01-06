Séamus O’Shea becomes fourth Mayo player to retire this week

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of player.”

Séamus O’Shea has become the fourth Mayo player to retire from the inter-county set-up this week.

He follows Donie Vaughan, David Clarke and Tom Parsons who all made their announcements on separate days.

Seamus O’Shea career.

O’Shea spent 13 seasons with the Mayo senior squad, making 96 appearances. The Mayo midfielder made his senior team debut in the national football league against Derry in 2008. Subsequently, he made his first of 51 championship appearances against Sligo in 2010.

The Breaffy club man won seven Connacht titles and one national football league. He also won an All-Ireland U21 title with Mayo in 2006 along with Connacht U21 titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

With his club Breaffy he won Mayo Junior and Intermediate titles in 2003 and 2004 respectively.

Seamus O’Shea Mayo Statement.

Seamus O’Shea released a statement via the Mayo GAA website.

O’Shea said: “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my career. I would like to thank my family and friends for their constant support and encouragement. As well as my club Breaffy for nurturing my development.

“I would also like to thank all of my former teammates, management teams, coaches, medical staff, supporters and everyone who has been involved in this journey.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have played for Mayo alongside an extraordinary group of players. I’m thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to do it for so long and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“Mayo football is in good hands and I look forward to watching my former team-mates compete and win over the coming years.”

Séamie O’Shea has today confirmed his retirement after 13 seasons in the Mayo squad. Mayo GAA thanks Séamie for his commitment over a many number of years at both underage and senior level and wishes him all the best for the future.https://t.co/NKj28I8Ex5 #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/bQlXaZRm1z — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 6, 2021

Mayo chairman.

Mayo GAA Chairman Liam Moffatt lead the tributes to the dedication and consistency of Seamus O’Shea

He said:”I want to thank Séamie most sincerely. A Minor finalist in 2005 and a midfield anchor on a Mayo team that claimed All-Ireland U21 glory in 2006, he went on to have a stellar career at senior level.

“His quiet, unassuming manner overlay a steely resolve to be the best he could be. His ‘end to end’ running power and brilliant defensive midfield capabilities were taken from a second to none commitment and work ethic.

“This commitment was typified by the many miles he travelled over the years to attend training and games while based outside the county.

“I would like to wish Séamie and his family all the very best for the future.”

It remains to be seen if there will be any more Mayo retirement announcements over the coming days.

