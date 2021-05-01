Quiz: Can you name the 2002 Gaelic Football All-Star team?

In 2002, Armagh produced two epic performances to beat Dublin in the semi-final and Kerry in the final, by the bare minimum both times.

What a year 2002 was and we want you to name the Gaelic Football All-Star team of 2002 in our latest GAA All-Star quiz.

We have given you the county that each winner is from so we just need the name of the player.

2002 Gaelic Football team.

You have five minutes to name all 15 players in our All-Star quiz.

Don’t forget to let us know how you get on and challenge your friends.

If the quiz doesn’t load properly, please click here.

