Here’s who can qualify for the Allianz National Football League semi-finals

Gaelic football is the main event this weekend.

It’s a busy weekend of Allianz National Football League action as every division group enters its final day, with plenty of semi-final places still to play for.

It seems we only have Gaelic football back and we’re already entering into knockout football, as the shortened league season gathers pace.

How the final Allianz National Football League semi-final pairings will be decided.

Due to the pandemic delaying the GAA restart, it was decided that all four divisions would be split into two groups, North and South.

This meant that each county got at least three round-robin games (with the exception of Division 4 South), before semi-final pairings are decided.

The top two in each group of four goes through to their respective divisional semi-finals, while the bottom two play-off in a relegation semi-final.

The winners of the divisional semi-finals gain promotion, while the losers of the relegation semi-finals are relegated.

If teams finish on equal points, their placings will be decided on the following:

Where two or more teams finish level on points:

1 – The winner of the meeting between the two sides (if just two).

2 – Points difference.

3 – Highest total scores.

4 – Highest total points.

5 – A play-off.

Here’s who can still qualify for the Allianz National Football League semi-finals.

Division 1 North.

1. Donegal 3 (+3)

2. Tyrone 2 (+2)

3. Armagh 2 (-1)

4. Monaghan 1 (-4)

Saturday May 29, 7.30pm.

Armagh v Donegal (Eir)

Tyrone v Monaghan

The Division 1 North all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Donegal will be a pivotal game, with the winner guaranteeing their place in the semi-final.

Kieran McGeeney’s young side have impressed so far since the GAA return, beating Monaghan before putting up a good fight against Tyrone.

Donegal defeated Tyrone themselves but only managed a draw against Ulster rivals Monaghan, as all four teams in Division 1 North can still qualify for the semi-finals.

Monaghan travel to Tyrone, still in with an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

A win, coupled with a Donegal one would seal their spot in the semi-finals. If Armagh and Monaghan were to win, Monaghan and Donegal would finish level on points and the semi-final place would be decided by points difference (as their head-to-head game was a draw).

Division 1 South.

1. Kerry 3 (+22)

2. Dublin 3 (+9)

3. Galway 2 (-16)

4. Roscommon 0 (-15)

Sunday May 30, 3.45pm.

Galway v Dublin (TG4)

Roscommon v Kerry (TG4 app)

We are set for a mouthwatering final day in Division 1 South, with Kerry and Dublin’s draw last weekend setting up many permutations heading into Sunday.

Both games will throw-in at 3.45pm, with Galway and Dublin live on TG4’s main channel, while Kerry‘s trip to Roscommon will be live on the TG4 app.

Kerry and Dublin are on three points, with Galway a point further back on two.

If Galway beat Dublin then they are guaranteed a place in the Division 1 semi-final but any other result will see Kerry and Dublin progress to the knockout stages, with the two Connacht sides entering the relegation semi-finals.

Division 2 North.

1. Mayo 4 (+16)

2. Meath 4 (+8)

3. Westmeath 0 (-4)

4. Down 0 (-20)

Sunday May 30, 1.45pm.

Mayo v Meath

Westmeath v Down

Division 2 North is one of the few divisions where everything has been decided bar the final placings.

Mayo and Meath will progress to the Division 2 semi-finals – and can afford to rest players – while Westmeath and Down are both headed to the relegation play-offs.

Division 2 South.

1. Clare 4 (+10)

2. Cork 2 (+4)

3. Kildare 2 (+1)

4. Laois 0 (-15)

Sunday May 30, 1.45pm

Clare v Cork (TG4)

Laois v Kildare

The all-Munster Division 2 South match between Clare and Cork will go a long way to deciding who makes the Division 2 semi-finals.

Clare have won their two group matches so far, against Kildare and Laois, and have been quietly going about their business as they look for a coveted place in next year’s Division 1.

However, they will have their work cut out against a Cork team who got to last year’s Munster final before losing to Tipperary and if they were to lose, that could open the door to Kildare who take on Laois.

If the three teams finish level, it will come down to what two sides have the better points difference.

Division 3 North.

1. Derry 4 (+35)

2. Cavan 2 (+5)

3. Fermanagh 2 (-18)

4. Longford 0 (-22)

Saturday May 29, 7.30pm.

Cavan v Derry (TG4)

Fermanagh v Longford

Division 3 North is set up nicely, as Derry travel to Cavan more or less certain of a place in the semi-finals.

An outcome where they lose to Cavan, Fermanagh beat Longford, and there is a 53-point swing, seems highly improbable.

A win for Cavan should see them through, while Fermanagh are relying on beating Longford and hoping Derry get a result in Cavan.

Division 3 South.

1. Offaly 4 (+6)

2. Tipperary 2 (+1)

3. Limerick 2 (0)

4. Wicklow 0 (-7)

Saturday May 29, 3.00pm.

Wicklow v Limerick

Offaly v Tipperary

Wicklow host Limerick needing to win and hoping other results go their way to avoid facing a relegation play-off.

A Wicklow win, followed by an Offaly one and a turnaround on points difference could see the Leinster side sneak a semi-final spot, despite losing their opening two games.

It’s more straightforward for Limerick who, if they get the win required, will go through as long as Offaly get a result against Tipperary.

If Tipperary were to upset the odds away to Offaly, there could be a three-way tie for first, which will come down once again to the crucial points difference.

Division 4 North.

1. Antrim 4 (+2)

2. Louth 2 (+8)

3. Sligo 2 (+6)

4. Leitrim 0 (-16)

Saturday May 30, 3.00pm.

Antrim v Leitrim

Louth v Sligo

Remarkably, Antrim have won both their Division 4 North league games by a point, meaning they have already secured their place in the semi-finals ahead of hosting bottom of the table Leitrim.

This division effectively comes down to the winner takes all clash between Louth and Sligo.

However, Louth would also go through with a draw, given their superior points difference.

Division 4 South.

1. Carlow 2 (+15)

2. Waterford 2 (-14)

3. Wexford 0 (-1)

Saturday May 29, 5.00pm.

Carlow v Wexford

The only three-team group in the four divisions, and Carlow host Wexford in the final Division 4 South game.

Carlow just need a point to secure a semi-final spot, while Waterford are relying on Wexford not winning the game.

If Wexford do upset the odds then it will be a three-way tie at the top, with the two semi-final spots coming down to points difference.

Given that Waterford are currently -14, a win for Wexford will put them into the knockout stages.

