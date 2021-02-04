“The guys who were mentioned in those messages… they’d a tough few days. The phones were hopping by then.”

Kerry captain Paul Murphy has dismissed the WhatsApp rumours about a player revolt following Kerry’s GAA Championship defeat to Cork as “pure fiction.”

Rumours circulated about Peter Keane’s position after the Kingdom fell at the first hurdle to their neighbours, despite being second-favourites for the 2020 All-Ireland before their Munster semi-final loss.

Paul Murphy on Kerry rumours.

However, Murphy has denied the rumours. The new Kerry captain also spoke out about the treatment some of the players got on social media.

“There was a message that went sort of, you’d call it ‘WhatsApp viral’, and the only piece of truth in the message was that we had a meeting,” Murphy told the Irish Independent.

“I mean, the rest of it was just an act of pure fiction. We had a meeting at the end of the year, a review that we do at the end of every season, and we do it during the season as well.

“And, you know, it was disappointing to see rumours like that surfacing. It spread like wildfire, and the guys who were mentioned in those messages… they’d a tough few days. The phones were hopping by then.

Social media.

While frustrated at the incident, the Kerry defender is aware that social media rumours are part of the modern world.

“If you go on Twitter, there’s a pile-on on somebody else every week,” he said.

“It just so happened that, that given week, it was us and it was on WhatsApp maybe more than Twitter.”

Denying rumours.

Murphy and his Kerry teammates have had to continually deny the rumours but reiterated how happy all the players are with Keane and his management team ahead of the 2021 season.

“It’s just something you just deny; you deny things every time you’re asked,” Murphy continued.

“But, you know, some people probably will believe those rumours until their dying day! And there’s nothing you can do about that.

