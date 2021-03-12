“That was not a good idea and I regret doing that.”

Paul Flynn is one of the most decorated footballers the GAA has ever witnessed.

During his illustrious career, the former Dublin player won six All-Irelands, five National Leagues, ten Leinster titles and four All-Stars.

In fact, all of his four All-Stars came in consecutive years making him the only Dublin man to achieve that feat, and just the fourth in GAA history.

Paul Flynn

Those awards came in the period between 2011 and 2014 when he was at the peak of his powers, slotting home some incredible points from wing-forward.

However, in 2018, Flynn was dropped from the starting XV and didn’t see a minute of action in the All-Ireland final later that year as Dublin beat Tyrone convincingly to seal the four-in-a-row.

The Fingallians man spoke about his frustration in the immediate aftermath of that game, despite Dublin winning another All-Ireland title.

“When I didn’t get a run in the final of course I was pissed off,” Flynn told Damian Lawlor for his ‘When The World Stops Watching’ book.

“That’s the competitor coming out and it would be only natural.”

Regrets

The 34-year-old has regrets about the way he conducted himself later that night and admits he now looks back at that time wishing he hadn’t acted the way he did.

“I did something that night that I wouldn’t be too happy about,” Flynn explained.

“I probably had a few pints too many afterwards, such was the disappointment. I tried to hide away from it. That was not a good idea and I regret doing that.

“I guess I didn’t want an experience like that again. But now that some time has passed, I can look back and see that I had a great run.”

The departing GPA Chief Executive Officer fully understands where manager Jim Gavin was coming from as “there was a new generation coming through” and Dublin stalwarts like himself and Bernard Brogan “had to get out of their bloody way”.

Flynn announced his retirement from the Dublin football panel in 2019.

'When the World Stops Watching: Is There Life After Sport?' by Damian Lawlor tells the story of sixteen Irish sports stars and what happened to them after they retired.

