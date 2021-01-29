Paul Flynn steps down as GPA CEO after over two years in charge

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together as a team, and I look forward to seeing the newly combined players association grow and develop into the future.”

Paul Flynn has announced he will be stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the Gaelic Player’s Association after being in the role for two-and-a-half years.

Paul Flynn GPA

Flynn took over from former Kildare footballer Dermot Early as leader of the organisation in June 2018.

The Fingallians wing-forward had also been a member of the board since 2012 before becoming the CEO.

“I would like to thank the players, the internal team, the NEC and the board for always backing me through this thoroughly enjoyable tenure as GPA CEO,” Flynn’s statement read.

“I would also like to thank the GAA, Sport Ireland, the Government, our partners in the US and Ireland for their continued support throughout my term.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved together as a team, and I look forward to seeing the newly combined players association grow and develop into the future.”

Legacy

The now former GPA CEO had stated previously that he wanted to leave a legacy where players can continue developing their work careers while being able to continue to dedicate themselves to their inter-county commitments.

Flynn himself won six All-Ireland titles with Dublin as well as four successive All Stars between 2011 and 2014.

“I would love to see a time that we get to when an inter-county player doesn’t have to retire because their job has got too demanding – because they are at a mid-management level or have to go international or have to do what they got to do to progress in their career,” Flynn said.

Paul Flynn’s successor

It remains to be seen who the next GPA CEO will be but interestingly, since Dessie Farrell’s 14 years in the role, the organisation has had three people in charge in just under four years.

Seamus Hickey’s eight months at the helm on an interim basis preceded Dermot Earley’s 11-month reign.

