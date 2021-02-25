Paul Flynn has asked the GAA to take cynical foul motion off the table

Share and Enjoy !

“Inter-county hurlers overwhelmingly rejected the motion (70 per cent) while among those who were in favour of it, multiple questions were raised, clarifications sought and amendments suggested.”

Gaelic Players Association boss Paul Flynn has written to GAA director general Tom Ryan asking that the cynical foul motion be taken off the table for this year’s GAA Congress.

Flynn was writing on behalf of the GPA after multiple questions were raised regarding the rule changes from their members.

Paul Flynn

The former Dublin wing-forward’s note is in regard to motion 20 which awards a penalty for any cynical foul inside the 20 metre line followed by a black card in football and a sin-bin in hurling.

“We have written to the GAA director general Tom Ryan today requesting that motion 20 on Saturday’s GAA Congress Clár is deferred until the Special Congress later in the year,” Flynn said, per RTE.

“This is the motion that purports to deal with cynical play. Thanks to all of you who engaged with us in the last week to express your views on the motion.

Read our comprehensive guide to all the motions that will be debated and voted on at #GAA Annual Congress this Saturday, and also those that will be deferred to a Special Congress later this year. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 23, 2021

“Inter-county hurlers overwhelmingly rejected the motion (70 per cent) while among those who were in favour of it, multiple questions were raised, clarifications sought and amendments suggested.

“While the number of footballers who were against the motion was lower (54 per cent), again the majority of those who said yes did so with multiple caveats.”

GPA concerns

Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty and Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton spoke to the media last week and neither was aware that the motion was being debated at Congress this weekend.

Hegarty felt that players should be more involved in the process while Fenton wanted the decision pushed back until inter-county training could resume.

Flynn also questioned the manner in which motion 20 was being debated – adding that a video call was not sufficient enough to bring in a major rule change like this.

“We would also further question the way in which this motion is being introduced,” the four-time All-Star continued.

“It would appear to be one of the most contentious motions to be brought before Congress this weekend and we do not believe an online video call will allow opportunity for it to be properly debated.

“Many other less contentious motions were delayed until a Special Congress later in the year and we believe this should also be the case with motion 20.

“These concerns from players had been raised by the GPA through our representation on the standing committee of playing rules.”

There appears to be a lot of support for motion 20 and if brought to GAA Congress on Saturday, it will more than likely pass.

It will be interesting to see if Paul Flynn and the GPA’s voices are listened to on this issue.

Full details of the motions set to be debated at Saturday’s GAA congress can be found here.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: black card, gpa, hurling sin bin, paul flynn