“Short puck-outs, lateral hand-passing and sweepers.”

Pat Spillane says ‘safety-first’ hurling reminds him of Gaelic football 15 years ago and claims pundits are still in denial about how poor a spectacle the sport has now become.

Spillane was speaking after a number of low-scoring Allianz National Hurling League games led to calls to introduce more incentives for attacking play in the sport.

Allianz National Hurling League lack of goals.

Recent years have seen the reduction of goal-rates in hurling, and this has been accelerated since the return of the sport earlier this month.

For example, All-Ireland champions Limerick have played three league games this year and, in 210+ minutes of action, there have only been two goals scored in total.

This is a trend that has continued across the Division 1 matches between the top sides, with Dublin’s three outings seeing just four goals and the same with Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary.

The TV clashes so far have been met with a mixed reaction from the hurling public, with a lot of people complaining about the stop-start nature of the games.

Pat Spillane on hurling.

The former Kerry footballer believes hurling is now going down the same defensive path that Gaelic football did in the noughties.

“They use precisely the same language their football counterparts did 15 years ago,” Spillane wrote in the Irish Independent.

“Certain words trigger my impatience with these guys. For example, when a commentator suggests a game is ‘intriguing’ – as happened several times in the Tipperary versus Cork league tie last Saturday week – I’m on their case.

“What they really mean is that what they are watching is rubbish. But that it wouldn’t be politically correct to say so.

“The bottom line is that hurling has been infiltrated by a bug, which originated in Gaelic football, but let’s not blame Gaelic football for the fact hurling has become an ugly spectacle.

“What has happened is that hurling coaches have copied the worst elements of Gaelic football. Why?

“Because it is a lazy, safety-first and conservative approach. And it doesn’t require a rocket scientist to come up with it.”

Pat Spillane on hurling spectacle.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner bemoaned the fact that hurling now involves short puck-outs, sideways hand-passing and most teams using sweepers.

The 65-year-old feels hurling referees have become easy targets and that there are bigger issues at hand, where “bluffers and spoofers” allow teams to set up negatively.

Until hurling pundits face the music and demand action to be taken, Spillane believes the low-goal scoring rates and poor spectacle will continue to happen every week.

