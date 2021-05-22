“He was the best player on the pitch.”

Pat Gilroy has revealed the reason behind the infamous Stephen Cluxton and Jason McAteer incident during a charity match in 2011.

Cluxton was part of the Darndale side which took on a Liverpool Legends XI, including McAteer, at Santry’s Morton Stadium.

The former Dublin manager, who also played in the game, recalled the incident and the reasons why the two household Irish sport personalities came to blows.

“He was the best player on the pitch and you could see this was annoying McAteer,” Gilroy told the Irish Times.

“Because he kept biting at him and leaving a foot in, basically getting pissed off because Stephen was well fit for him.

“In the end, Stephen just got sick of it and turned around and gave him a dig.”

The eight-time All-Ireland winner is a big Manchester United fan and bossed the midfield against former professional footballers that day.

Jason McAteer asks Stephen Cluxton to apologise.

Speaking after the incident, the Liverpool legend suggested that the Dublin goalkeeper should apologise for the incident.

“I am so disappointed and I would like to say sorry to the organisers who went to the effort of organising this charity game,” McAteer told Off The Ball.

“He should show some humility and maybe apologise, rather than make out he is a hard man.

“We know Stephen has a history of getting sent off. He was sent off in the infamous incident where he let a lot of people down in Dublin and it probably cost him an All-Ireland.

“I just feel it was a stupid thing he did.”

“Good luck to Stephen Cluxton on his marriage.”

In 2015, at his stag do, Cluxton wore a jersey with ‘I love McAteer’ written across the back of it.

Alex Meade Wilson tweeted: “Hey Trigger, did you not get the invite to #CluckoStag ? #LostInThePost.”

However, the former Ireland international seemingly called a truce by replying to the tweet, wishing his former foe the very best of luck ahead of his wedding.

McAteer tweeted: “Good luck to Stephen Cluxton on his marriage enjoy your stag pal all in the game!”

