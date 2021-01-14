Dublin’s Paddy Andrews announces inter-county retirement

“To Pillar, Pat, Jim, Dessie and their coaches, I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to represent the Dublin team and experience so many special moments.”

Seven-time All-Ireland winner Paddy Andrews has announced his retirement from the Dublin senior set-up.

Thank you for the memories @DubGAAOfficial a privilege to be part of such a special group over the years but it’s time to move on. All the best to the lads going forward, I’m sure they’ll manage without me! 💙🐺 pic.twitter.com/Nel0PbOJiQ — Paddy Andrews (@PaddyAMetis) January 14, 2021

Statement

Andrews played under four different managers throughout his career, Pillar Caffrey, Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell.

The St. Brigid’s clubman released a statement via Dublin GAA Twitter.

“After 12 years it’s time for me to finish up with the Dublin football team,” he explained.

“It’s been an amazing journey being part of such an incredible group of people over that period.

“To Pillar, Pat, Jim, Dessie and their coaches, I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to represent the Dublin team and experience so many special moments.”

He continued: “I’d also like to thank my club St.Brigid’s for their support and all the coaches & members down in Russell Park.

“To my family, friends and in particular my parents Pat & Angela and my fiancée Doireann, I owe a huge debt for their constant belief in me through so many highs and lows.

“A special thanks to our phenomenal supporters for their unwavering belief and encouragement over so many years, good and bad.

“Finally, to my teammates, it was the highest privilege to share the journey with you all. All the best for the road ahead.

Career

Over a 12-year career, the Dublin forward won seven All-Ireland titles, 11 Leinster titles and five National Leagues.

Unbelievably, he never won an All Star despite starting the 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’17 All-Ireland finals.

Andrews tweeted: “Thank you for the memories @DubGAAOfficial a privilege to be part of such a special group over the years but it’s time to move on.

“All the best to the lads going forward, I’m sure they’ll manage without me!”

Andrews becomes the first Dublin player to retire since their All-Ireland final win over Mayo last month.

