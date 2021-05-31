“The integrity of the competition is in question.”

Oisin McConville and Colm Cooper criticised the GAA for its decision to potentially not play upcoming league finals, saying the league’s integrity is in question.

Due to the condensed campaign, there is a possibility that the football league finals may not be played if certain results happen in the semi-finals.

Colm Cooper on league finals not going ahead.

Cooper, a five-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, questioned the GAA’s decision not to go ahead with league finals. The Gooch argued that if they are going to start a competition, they must commit to finishing it.

“I don’t like it and I think the integrity of the competition is under threat,” Cooper told Allianz League Sunday.

“If you start a competition you need to be in a position where you’re able to finish it. I understand Covid, I understand time restrictions.

“But I think asking teams to go out three weekends-in-a-row, and teams fighting for their life, promotion or relegation, you have to be a in position where you’re finishing competitions.

“They’re fighting it out to win competitions. First and foremost the managers and players wanted to get games under their belts before championship. That was the detail of why league games are going ahead.

“Surely if we’re going into a competition let’s make every effort to make sure that we can complete them, regardless of which teams are in the final.

“For me it doesn’t make sense – I wouldn’t be too pleased about it. People will say that was decided before the competition was set out but it doesn’t wash with me.”

'I don't like it – I think the integrity of the competition is under threat' No finals in Division 2 and 4 already, with the potential for the same in Divisions 1 and 3 – has the Allianz League been devalued this year? Colm Cooper and Oisin McConville discuss #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/YHmwpJSrIm — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 30, 2021

Oisin McConville on league finals not going ahead.

McConville, a 2002 All-Ireland winner with Armagh, agreed with his colleague. –

“If you’re Dublin going into a Division 1 semi-final and you’re intent on winning that competition, do you have a challenge match organised for the following week or do you wait and see who comes through the other semi?,” McConville said.

“Teams are not just planning for this weekend or next weekend – they’re planning further down the line and that makes it very difficult.

“But Colm is 100% right. The integrity of the competition is in question.”

