New Limerick hurling jersey pays tribute to all 65 clubs in the county

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick have unveiled their new jersey for the 2021 season where they pay tribute to every club in the county.

Once again the jersey won’t carry a sponsor, with billionaire JP McManus continuing to support the team he has backed for many years.

It’s here. The brand new Limerick jersey for 2021. Get yours today by visiting https://t.co/7nJPShFwIW pic.twitter.com/cMlzvIeeBH — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 24, 2021

Limerick County Board have announced that the new jersey will feature the names of all 65 GAA clubs in the county across the front and back of the kit.

Chairman of Limerick County Board John Cregan was delighted to recognise every club on the jersey saying it was “a reminder for anyone that wears the jersey that they have a great honour to represent the county as one”.

“We are delighted to officially launch our new playing jersey for the 2021 season,” Cregan said in a statement released on the Limerick GAA website.

“I would like to thank the designers at O Neill’s who worked with us as a County Board to produce such an eye catching jersey.

“Given the work that clubs do in fostering and nurturing young players we are delighted to recognise the 65 clubs on the jersey.

“It is also a reminder for anyone that wears the jersey that they have a great honour to represent the county as one.”

As well as the home kit, Limerick also unveiled their new alternative jersey which has a similar design.

Adult jerseys are €70 – with player fit ones priced at €75 – while the children’s version costs €35.

Limerick also released a commemorative jersey last month to mark the centenary of the county’s 1921 All-Ireland win.

They were the first winning team to be presented with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Limerick also released a commemorative jersey last month to mark the centenary of the county's 1921 All-Ireland win.

Jersey images via Limerick GAA.

