Here is Neil McManus’ sensational late point from own half which sealed Antrim’s victory

Antrim beat Clare 1-21 to 0-22 in their opening round of the Allianz National Hurling League Division 1B.

Neil McManus scored a sensational point from just outside his own 45m, to give Antrim the lead and seal a famous win for the Saffrons.

Antrim’s victory gives them the perfect start on their return to Division 1, ahead of competing for the Liam MacCarthy Cup later this summer.

With three minutes of normal time remaining, the sides were level at 1-19 0-22, with Antrim’s goal coming from Ciaran Clarke.

McManus received the ball just outside his own 45 metre line, and his back to the opposition goal.

The Antrim number nine decided to dummy a clearance, giving him the time and space required.

Here is Neil McManus scoring a sensational point for Antrim to seal their Division 1B win over Clare 👏 pic.twitter.com/N2n8uVGhGb — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) May 9, 2021

With pressure now starting to come on him, he took aim at goal from what must have been close to 100 metres.

The ball took flight and sailed over the bar, sealing an incredible win for the 2020 Joe McDonagh champions.

Antrim 1-21 0-22 Clare.

The 10/1 outsiders caused a sensational shock against a Clare side who couldn’t cope with Antrim’s intensity throughout the game.

Played at Corrigan Park, Belfast, Antrim were six points behind after 13 minutes but then responded by outscoring Clare 1-6 to 0-3 to bring the sides level, with their goal coming from Ciaran Clarke.

Clare replied with points of their own and lead 0-16 to 1-11 at the break.

The second period saw the two sides trade scores throughout the half and they were level heading into the dying moments of the game before McManus stole the show.

Division 1 round-up.

Elsewhere in Division 1 on Sunday, Cork ran out seven point winners at home to Waterford and Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford defeated Laois 4-17 to 0-10.

On Saturday, Galway defeated Westmeath comfortably, Kilkenny had five points to spare over Dublin while Limerick and Tipperary shared the spoils as the All-Ireland champions continue their unbeaten run.

