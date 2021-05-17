“Galway have the ammunition to take on Limerick and take them down.”

Former Waterford hurler John Mullane has revealed who he thinks are Limerick’s biggest challengers for the All-Ireland in 2021.

Mullane was speaking after watching Galway defeat Limerick, and believes the Tribesmen could have what it takes to upset the odds later this summer.

John Mullane on Galway-Limerick.

The defeat was Limerick’s first since their 2019 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny and the five-time All-Star believes that the win could spur Galway on for a tilt at winning the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

“I was very impressed by Galway today. It was hard to judge them on last week when they scored 5-34 against Westmeath, but today was the barometer test for Galway and I like what I see,” Mullane told RTÉ’s Sunday Sport.

“I think they’re going to have a big, big say in this championship. The word out there is that they’re the best equipped team to take down Limerick and I would totally agree after what I saw with my own eyes.”

Full-Time Score:

Galway 0-26

Limerick 1-17#GAANOW pic.twitter.com/OBpc5ptaN0 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 16, 2021

John Mullane on Galway’s ability to mix up their play.

The 40-year-old was very impressed with Galway’s ability to mix up their play against Limerick, which caused the All-Ireland champions problems.

“What Galway did today – they mixed it up and they weren’t afraid to go long and take on Limerick. Eanna Murphy very rarely went short,” Mullane continued.

“He went long and direct and they varied their game. They had link play, and they played a bit of possession, but they were able to go long inside to Niall Burke, Joseph Cooney and Joe Canning.

“I just really like the look of what they’re doing.”

Other teams against Limerick.

The RTÉ commentator wants to see other teams mix it up and not try and imitate Limerick’s game plan when facing John Kiely’s men.

“I just don’t think teams should go down the route of trying to replicate what Limerick are doing,” Mullane added.

“The only way you’re going to counteract this Limerick team is by playing to your strengths, and Galway played to their strengths today.

“They started with a of mobility in their half-back line. You need that to try and nullify the Limerick half-forward line. That was evident today with Adrian Tuohey, Padraic Mannion and Fintan Burke.

“Last winter they played large parts of the championship with five forwards, but today they went conventional 15 on 15 and they had five or six players up top.

“When you’ve the likes of Joseph Cooney, Evan Niland, Brian Concannon, this young lad Jarlath Mannion, Niall Burke – who was very good in the air today and caused Dan Morrissey a lot of problems – Conor Whelan, and then Joe Canning and Jason Flynn to come off the bench…

“Galway have the ammunition to take on Limerick and take them down.”

