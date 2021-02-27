Sin bin will be introduced to hurling after close Congress vote

Share and Enjoy !

The new rules will come into force on a trial basis for this year’s Allianz Leagues and Championship.

A motion was passed at GAA Congress today which will see a sin bin introduced into hurling for a cynical foul inside the 20-metre line.

Motion 20 was voted 61 per cent to 39 per cent in favour, just making it over the threshold of 60 per cent.

Hurling sin bin

The new rule will see penalties awarded in both codes for cynical denial of a goal-scoring chance inside the 20-metre line and the arc.

GPA CEO Paul Flynn wrote to Director General Tom Ryan this week requesting that Motion 20 be pushed back until the Special Congress later in the year.

“We have written to the GAA director general Tom Ryan today requesting that motion 20 on Saturday’s GAA Congress Clár is deferred until the Special Congress later in the year,” Flynn said.

“It would appear to be one of the most contentious motions to be brought before Congress this weekend and we do not believe an online video call will allow opportunity for it to be properly debated. “Many other less contentious motions were delayed until a Special Congress later in the year and we believe this should also be the case with motion 20. “These concerns from players had been raised by the GPA through our representation on the standing committee of playing rules.” Gearoid Hegarty However, Motion 20 went ahead in front of GAA Congress and its narrow victory will cause controversy amongst some of its top profile inter-county players. Hurler of the Year Gearoid Hegarty spoke out against Motion 20 after winning his individual award on Monday. “Personally I don’t think the sin bin is needed just yet in hurling,” Hegarty said. “I know it’s starting to creep in a little bit, but I don’t think… just my own opinion, look, whatever they decide on they decide on… the players don’t get asked these things anyway!” Despite opposition from the GPA, Galway, Limerick, Kilkenny and Westmeath the motion comes into force on a trial basis for this year’s Allianz Leagues and Championship.

Read More About: black card, gaa congress, hurling sin bin