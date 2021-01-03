Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct to sponsor Cork GAA in new five-year deal

The contract is believed to be worth €2m over the next five years.

Sports Direct, owned by Mike Ashley, has agreed a deal with the Cork county board to become the new sponsor of both the county’s football and hurling teams.

According to The Sunday Times, the contract is believed to be worth €2m over the next five years. This also includes a €200,000 bonus for winning any All-Ireland title and a new boot deal.

This is not Sports Direct’s first involvement in Irish sport after an infamous deal was reached between the sports retailer and the FAI. The FAI has now been forced to repay Sports Direct €100,000 a month after the €6.5m kit deal collapsed.

John Delaney had asked Sports Direct for the money up front, therefore leaving the association with little choice but to repay the money owed. The former FAI chief executive and Mike Ashley are considered good friends.

Ashley is well known for his role as owner of Premier League side Newcastle United. 14 years ago, he bought the club for €150m.

However, a lot of Newcastle fans have been unhappy during his tenure due to to the lack of investment in the first-team.

The deal is expected to be announced next month, just before the new shortened inter-county season begins. It will bring an end to Cork’s eight-year association with Chill Insurance.

The deal is the first one struck by One Cork, which is a group established to earn additional revenue for Cork GAA.

However, this isn’t Sports Direct first involvement in gaelic games in Cork. They also sponsor Glen Rovers, one of Cork’s most successful clubs.

