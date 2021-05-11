It wasn’t the only incredible score on the opening weekend of league action.

Mayo goalkeeper Gerald Kelly scored a sensational point from his own 13m line during his side’s two-point victory over Derry in their Division 2B Allianz National Hurling League match at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Mayo’s 0-21 to 1-16 victory gives them the perfect start to their Division 2 campaign, with Kelly’s unexpected score proving crucial at the finish.

Allianz Hurling League round-up.

The Allianz Hurling Leagues were back with a bang last weekend, with the highlight being Antrim’s shock win over Clare in Corrigan Park.

During that game, Neil McManus stepped up with an incredible score late in the game, dummying the ball before taking aim at the opposition goal from just outside his own 45m line.

The ball sailed between the posts and the Saffrons held on for a famous victory.

That wasn’t the only unbelievable point of the weekend, with Westmeath’s Ciaran Doyle scoring a ‘baseball volley point’ from the 45m line, near the sideline.

Mayo goalkeeper point.

However, the best score of the weekend surely goes to Mayo goalkeeper Gerald Kelly, who scored from his own 13m line.

YouTube footage released on Monday showed Kelly play a one-two with a defender before setting himself for the shot.

With the wind behind him, the ball travelled all the way over the bar to give Kelly the point and help send Mayo on their way to victory.

Keith Higgins.

The 2021 Mayo hurling captain is former footballer Keith Higgins, who announced he would be focusing on hurling for the upcoming season.

Higgins made a total of 70 championship appearances for the Mayo footballers, winning eight Connacht titles, one National League and one All-Ireland U21 title.

The 35-year-old won Young Footballer of the Year in 2006, while also picking up four All Stars in a truly outstanding career. In a post released on Twitter, Higgins confirmed his retirement news. “The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you,” Higgins said.

