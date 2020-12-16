The All-Ireland final between Dublin and Mayo takes place this Saturday evening at Croke Park.

Mayo are seeking a first Sam Maguire since 1951 and to prevent Dublin winning an unprecedented six-in-a-row.

Mayo for Sam.

The Connacht champions are renowned for their fanatical support, from all areas of the globe. However, even by Mayo’s standards, their latest support has come from an unlikely place.

The President of Chicago Federation of Labor, Bob Reiter has displayed ‘Mayo for Sam’ on one of the city’s landmark buildings.

In honor of the fine gentlemen from the County Mayo playing in the All Ireland Game this weekend, we offer this token of appreciation from Chicago’s Unions and the Windy City. #MayoForSam @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/w33ROZehBe — 🎄Bob Reiter🎄 (@BobReiterJr) December 15, 2020

Reiter tweeted: “In honor of the fine gentlemen from the County Mayo playing in the All Ireland Game this weekend, we offer this token of appreciation from Chicago’s Unions and the Windy City. #MayoForSam @MayoGAA”

Reiter said the links between the Windy City and Ireland’s windy west had prompted officials to display the slogan on the Prudential building.

‘Mayo for Sam’ dominated the 41 storey building, with lights being used on different floors to spell out the message of support.

Mayo – the superpower of the Irish Diaspora in the Midwest! https://t.co/T8ApkDU818 — Ireland CG Chicago (@IrelandChicago) December 15, 2020

Green and red of Mayo.

The Ireland CG Chicago account tweeted: “Mayo – the superpower of the Irish Diaspora in the Midwest!”

Furthermore, the account also tweeted more images of Chicago’s support for Mayo. This time another building lit up in green and red.

“Said by a certain proud Mayo woman on the Consulate team: Isn’t it great to see Chicago light up in the Mayo colours! #ChristmasinChicago #MayoforSam”

Said by a certain proud Mayo woman on the Consulate team: Isn’t it great to see Chicago light up in the Mayo colours! #ChristmasinChicago #MayoforSam pic.twitter.com/W7VZYLzs3o — Ireland CG Chicago (@IrelandChicago) December 15, 2020

Reiter, speaking to RTÉ, said the The Prudential Plaza will be used to send out further messages of support for Mayo in the coming days.

He said there was a very strong Mayo and Irish contingent in the Chicago Labour movement, particularly among heavy equipment operators working in the city.

The Federation is represent around 300 unions in the area, which is about half a million workers.

If Mayo were to win on Sunday, there are big plans to mark the occasion in the city.

