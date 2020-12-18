The destination of Sam Maguire will be decided by which team gets their matchups right.

Who can forget Lee Keegan’s matchup with Diarmuid Connolly in 2015 and 2016? The Mayo defender got out on top most of the time, even outscoring the St. Vincents forward. He also popped up with a couple of crucial Mayo goals.

However, with Connolly not starting the 2017 final, Keegan picked up Ciarán Kilkenny and once again outscored his man. Kilkenny had just eight possessions in that final with the Mayo defender scoring a crucial second-half goal in front of the hill.

Bring it forward to last year’s semi-final and Lee Keegan had moved to more of a man-marking role. Up against Con O’Callaghan, Keegan lost his balance with the Cuala man skipping through before scoring Dublin’s first goal. Then, O’Callaghan beat Keegan with ease before scoring the second Dublin goal in a 12 minute second-half blitz which sealed the game.

It remains to be seen who Keegan will pick up in Saturday’s final but here are five potential matchups.

1. Con O’Callaghan.

The obvious place to start is with last year’s matchup. Con was playing a lot closer to goal last year and has moved into more of a centre-forward role in 2020. It will be interesting, come Saturday, if himself and Kilkenny swap positions for any period of time.

You do feel that Keegan has unfinished business from last year and if the two players were to line up alongside each other at throw-in, expect fireworks.

2. Ciarán Kilkenny.

Keegan would more than likely be marking Kilkenny if he was playing his old role of orchestrator at centre-forward. However, the Castleknock man has been playing at 14 for most of the year, despite wearing 11 on his back.

Will Keegan want to be so close to his own goal again for the majority of the game? It’s hard to know, but you definitely wouldn’t rule out a repeat of the 2017 clash.

3. Paddy Small.

Keeping Paul Mannion out of the team, the Ballymun Kickhams forward finally seems to be fulfilling his potential at inter-county level. If Lee Keegan, is to stay at corner back, then this could be a perfect fit.

With all of Dublin forwards tracking their men, Keegan would be given licence to go forward whenever he feels like it. Getting Paddy Small running back toward his own goal could be a successful tactic for the Connacht champions.

4. Seán Bulger.

The St. Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Ruadh man has burst onto the scene with a couple of stellar performances in this year’s Championship. With Niall Scully more of a defensive forward, and Eoghan McLoughlin seemingly down to mark him, if Keegan was to pick up a wing-forward then the most likely option is Seán Bulger.

It’s doubtful the former Dublin U20 star has faced anything like the physicality Keegan will bring to Saturday’s final. You feel this would be an intriguing battle between youth and experience.

5. Brian Fenton.

Definitely a left-field choice but one that potentially makes a bit of sense if you sit back and look at it. Keegan has played midfield for Mayo before and Player of the Year elect Brian Fenton has been Dublin’s key man this year. While both of Mayo’s midfielders, Conor Loftus and Matthew Ruane, are fantastic athletes, it’s not really their game to be man-marking for 70 minutes.

An option could be to have Lee Keegan track Fenton in what would be the most fascinating of the five potential matchups. While it’s probably unlikely, if Keegan does go up for David Coldrick’s throw-in expect a huge roar from Mayo and Dublin supporters shouting at their television.

These five potential matchups are based on Dublin picking the same forward line they had against Cavan. Dessie Farrell has named an unchanged team. Of course, if Paul Mannion or Brian Howard were to become late call ups expect there to be a few switches from both teams.

Whatever happens, Lee Keegan’s matchup will go a long way to deciding the destination of Sam Maguire.

Coverage of the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland Final starts at 3.30pm on RTÉ and 4pm over on Sky Sports Mix. Throw-in is at 5pm.

Read More About: all ireland football final, Dublin, Dublin Mayo, lee keegan, mayo