Former Kerry star Kieran Donaghy will join Kieran McGeeney’s backroom staff for 2021, according to reports.

Armagh were beaten in this year’s Ulster semi-final by Donegal but did gain promotion from Division 2. They will now play Division 1 football next year and there is a feeling that McGeeney is finally building something with his native county, after a largely successful spell with the Kildare footballers.

McGeeney has been in charge since 2015. If Donaghy was to come on board, it will be a welcome addition for the Orchard County, who also have Jim McCorry involved in the county set up.

Donaghy took his first step into management last year when he became joint-manager of IT Tralee, alongside Liam Brosnan. Back in May, the 2006 Footballer of the Year spoke about how much he was enjoying the challenges of management.

“I loved it. It’s hard with the college team because you don’t have all the guys, all the time,” he said. “You’re chopping and changing. Some nights you’ve nine at training because there’s county training going on.

“So it is very difficult that way. But I enjoyed it, and I wanted to dip my toe into it as a manager and learn and get some experience. They were a great team to work with.”

The Austin Stacks man retired from the inter-county set-up in 2018. He has continued playing with his club, scoring a goal against Dr. Crokes in this year’s Kerry Championship.

Last gasp Kieran Donaghy Goal for @AustinStacksGAA pic.twitter.com/mwFxtSi0fB — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 21, 2020

It will be interesting to see what influence the three-time All Star will have on Armagh as they prepare for a first season back in the top flight since 2012.

