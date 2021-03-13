Kevin Walsh says The Sunday Game panelists have ‘lack of knowledge’

“What is astounding is that the likes of Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane are still doing analysis on games now.”

Former Galway manager Kevin Walsh believes that GAA fans are crying out for better TV coverage of Gaelic games.

Walsh managed both Sligo and his native Galway during his time as an inter-county manager and has hit out at The Sunday Game for their analysis of matches.

The three-time All-Star believes that pundits like Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane lack the knowledge to analyse games in greater detail and therefore, leave the viewer unsatisfied.

“What is astounding is that the likes of Colm O’Rourke and Pat Spillane are still doing analysis on games now, when they were already showing their lack of knowledge in my days as a player,” Walsh said in his new autobiography, The Invisible Game.

“Sky Sports soccer coverage has gone down that road with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher and I think journalists who go to games would love to see this deep analysis so their commentary can evolve with the game.

“I think the public deserve to see, hear and be educated by the punditry as to what is really happening out there.”

Walsh is of the opinion that pundits need to start telling the public why something has happened in a game as opposed to just what.

“It can be frustrating to see what’s being missed and there is just this constant narrative about transitioning from defence to attack,” Walsh continued.

“It is the same words that keep getting used and I don’t see anyone really going into the nitty gritty of why the result happened.

“We can all figure out without being told that a team has scored 9-82 over the course of the Championship and this is why such a team is winning matches, but it is not being explained how they are doing this.

“It is easy to come up with stats like that and sound educated, but why can’t we go deeper and say this is why it has happened?

“The spatial awareness on the field, the space being taken all that kind of stuff that you simply don’t hear about it.”

