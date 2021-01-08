 Close sidebar

Pearse Doherty on Kevin Cassidy’s amazing gesture to his family

by Daniel Hussey
kevin cassidy

“Our family will always appreciate that amazing gesture.”

Kevin Cassidy appeared on TG4’s Laochra Gael on Thursday night in what was a hugely popular return of the GAA show.

In the programme, it was revealed that Cassidy’s only Ulster Championship medal went with Pearse Doherty’s father to his grave.

Doherty, a fellow Gweedore man, appreciated the gesture and posted on Twitter about it.

Pearse Doherty on Kevin Cassidy gesture.

The Sinn Fein TD said: “The night before we buried my father, Kevin Cassidy told me that he played football not for medals or trophies but for people like my father who enjoyed the game so much.

“Tonight he reveals in LaochraGael that his 2011 Ulster title medal went with my father to his grave.

“Our family will always appreciate that amazing gesture.”

Jim McGuinness.

In the same program, Kevin Cassidy also spoke about losing out on an All-Ireland medal in 2012.

The Gaoth Dobhair clubman was dropped from Jim McGuinness’ squad in 2011 after contributing to a book entitled ‘This Is Our Year.’

Cassidy had famously scored the winning point against Kildare that year to send his county into an All-Ireland semi-final against eventual champions Dublin. He was subsequently cast aside by McGuinness.

The following year, Donegal went on to win their All-Ireland title in 20 years.

jim mcguinness kevin cassidy

However, Cassidy is philosophical about the situation stating that memories will always mean more to him than any medal.

“A lot of people say to me: ‘you should have that medal’,” he said.

“What I tell them is that, when I look back and think about the experiences I had and the things football gave me, I had an incredible life.

“For me personally, that means more than any medal.”

kevin cassidy

You can watch the full Laochra Gael Kevin Cassidy episode on the TG4 Player by clicking here.

Read More About: , , , ,

Related posts

Quiz: Name every Dublin footballer to win an All Star since 1999

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says footballers’ vaccinations should be ‘fast-tracked’

Tyrone hurler calls out county board for not having manager in place