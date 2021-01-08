Pearse Doherty on Kevin Cassidy’s amazing gesture to his family

“Our family will always appreciate that amazing gesture.”

Kevin Cassidy appeared on TG4’s Laochra Gael on Thursday night in what was a hugely popular return of the GAA show.

In the programme, it was revealed that Cassidy’s only Ulster Championship medal went with Pearse Doherty’s father to his grave.

Doherty, a fellow Gweedore man, appreciated the gesture and posted on Twitter about it.

'Fuair an t-ólachán greim air & shleamhnaigh sé' Sa gcéad chlár den tsraith nua @Laochra_Gael cloistear scéal @KCASS7 The @gaothdobhairclg & @officialdonegal star opens up about his father’s battle with alcoholism. The first episode of #LaochraGael airs tomorrow night at 21:30 pic.twitter.com/pXZEUdcS9T — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 6, 2021

Pearse Doherty on Kevin Cassidy gesture.

The Sinn Fein TD said: “The night before we buried my father, Kevin Cassidy told me that he played football not for medals or trophies but for people like my father who enjoyed the game so much.

“Tonight he reveals in LaochraGael that his 2011 Ulster title medal went with my father to his grave.

“Our family will always appreciate that amazing gesture.”

The night before we buried my father @KCASS7 told me he played football not for medals or trophies but for people like my father. Tonight he reveals in @Laochra_Gael that his 2011 Ulster title medal went with my father to his grave. We will always appreciate that amazing gesture. pic.twitter.com/G2as5YKB9p — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) January 7, 2021

Jim McGuinness.

In the same program, Kevin Cassidy also spoke about losing out on an All-Ireland medal in 2012.

The Gaoth Dobhair clubman was dropped from Jim McGuinness’ squad in 2011 after contributing to a book entitled ‘This Is Our Year.’

Cassidy had famously scored the winning point against Kildare that year to send his county into an All-Ireland semi-final against eventual champions Dublin. He was subsequently cast aside by McGuinness.

The following year, Donegal went on to win their All-Ireland title in 20 years.

However, Cassidy is philosophical about the situation stating that memories will always mean more to him than any medal. “A lot of people say to me: ‘you should have that medal’,” he said. “What I tell them is that, when I look back and think about the experiences I had and the things football gave me, I had an incredible life. “For me personally, that means more than any medal.” You can watch the full Laochra Gael Kevin Cassidy episode on the TG4 Player by clicking here.

