“We didn’t engage in training during Government restrictions.”

Kerry manager Peter Keane believes Dublin and Monaghan’s Covid training breaches were “unfair” and revealed that his team did not collectively train together while restrictions were in place.

Keane was speaking ahead of Kerry’s Allianz National League opener at home to Galway this Saturday.

Dublin and Monaghan GAA training breaches.

The Irish Independent reported that nine of Dublin‘s All-Ireland winning panel took part in a non-contact session in Innisfails GAA club, while training restrictions were in place.

Video footage then emerged showing members of the Monaghan senior footballers taking part in a training session, which was also in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

The GAA handed out 12-week bans to Dublin manager Dessie Farrell and Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney.

Both counties also lost home advantage for their 2021 league games.

Peter Keane on breaches.

Speaking about the incidents, the Kerry manager was adamant that his side did not engage in training collectively in that period, and branded them “unfair”.

“We didn’t engage in training during Government restrictions. We did a lot of stuff online,” Keane said as per the Irish Examiner.

“By God we did a lot of cycling online. I’d say we covered the Ring of Kerry a few times over, just to have the guys in and we probably found that the best way to be together was to be apart.

“I think what the other counties did was wrong. It was unfair. It was unfair on society in general.

“The view was that we were all in this together and, look, some of these counties breached the Covid guidelines and I don’t believe they should have.”

Keane on fallout.

The 50-year-old believes that the fallout from the two incidents put pressure on other inter-county managers who weren’t breaking guidelines.

“Did it bring pressure? In the early part, I think, yes it did,” Keane continued.

“We took a view down here that we weren’t going to do it, that we weren’t going to break the guidelines, we were going to try and look out for all of these people.

