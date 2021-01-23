“The time has come to step away. It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.”

Keith Higgins has become the sixth Mayo player to announce his inter-county retirement, following in the footsteps of Donie Vaughan, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons, David Clarke and Chris Barrett.

Higgins made a total of 70 championship appearances for Mayo, winning eight Connacht titles, one National League and one All-Ireland U21 title.

The 35-year-old won Young Footballer of the Year in 2006 while also picking up four All Stars in a truly outstanding career.

In a post released on Twitter, Higgins confirmed his retirement news.

“The time has come to step away,” Higgins said.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey and an absolute privilege. Thank you.”

Mayo Statement

Mayo posted a statement on their website where chairman Liam Moffat paid tribute to Higgins’ career in the green and red.

“Mayo GAA would like to sincerely thank Keith for his immense contribution and commitment to Mayo GAA throughout his distinguished career.

“We wish Keith all the best in 2021 and beyond.”

