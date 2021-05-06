“It’s absolutely bonkers that people are even suggesting that they should get rid of Brian Cody.”

John Mullane believes it’s “absolutely bonkers” that some Kilkenny fans do not want Brian Cody to continue on as the county’s senior hurling manager.

Mullane was speaking ahead of the start of the Allianz Hurling Leagues, with Kilkenny getting their campaign underway with a trip to Dublin.

John Mullane on Brian Cody.

Cody is heading into his 23rd season as Kilkenny manager. He has won 11 of the previous 22 All-Ireland Championships.

However, before he eventually committed to another season with the Cats, there had been rumblings regarding the 66-year-old’s future,

The Waterford legend has warned his neighbouring county that they shouldn’t consider allowing Cody to leave, as he has brought so much success for over two decades.

“It’s bonkers that they are even considering getting rid of their greatest ever manager, probably the greatest manager that we have ever come across in the GAA world,” Mullane told The Throw-In GAA podcast.

“The personnel are just not there, he doesn’t have the personnel that he had before.

“What he’s after doing in his last few campaigns, winning a National League, beating Limerick in 2019 and winning Leinster last year, they are incredible achievements.

“They flattered to deceive in the second half against Waterford last year, likewise against Dublin, but it’s absolutely bonkers that people are even suggesting that they should get rid of Brian Cody and get somebody else in.”

Mullane on Kilkenny’s expectation level.

The five-time All-Star winner also believes that the Kilkenny manager is doing an incredible job, given the lack of underage stars coming through.

“Maybe expectation levels need to be lowered in Kilkenny, they’re coming off an unbelievable era under Cody and maybe expectations are there that they should be winning All-Irelands every two or three years,” Mullane added.

“That’s just crazy. They haven’t won an Under-21 since 2008, haven’t won a minor since 2014. You can only play with the cards that you’re dealt with.

“Down in Kilkenny, they’d want to be careful what they wish for.”

