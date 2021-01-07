“It’s an exercise in self-gratification to see how many likes and retweets they can get to make them feel good about themselves.”

In the last week alone, four Mayo players announced their inter-county retirements – David Clarke, Donie Vaughan, Tom Parsons and Seamus O’Shea.

All four players received individual tributes from ex-teammates across social media.

However, Joe Canning is not one for social media. Canning has, in the past, criticised the “exercise in self-gratification” when it comes to sending out tributes to ex-teammates.

The Galway forward believes that players should be sending messages privately and not posting on their social media accounts.

Comes in 3s they say! 😔 Some journey with this man! From Battling for the same position to playing together! His comeback from injury was nothing short of inspirational to see up close. Great character and messer gone! Our corner of the dressing won't be the same! 😂👊 https://t.co/y1SRHOEqXR — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) January 5, 2021

Speaking to the Irish Independent in 2018, Canning said:

“What I find funny, is let’s say a manager or a player in GAA, rugby or soccer retires. Then one of their team-mates sends out a Tweet, ‘Thanks a million for everything . . .’

“Like why don’t people just ring them up? Or text them?

“I mean you know the individual personally, so why do it through social media?

“It almost becomes a performance. An exercise in self-gratification to see how many likes and retweets they can get to make them feel good about themselves.

The Portumna forward would not like posts about his retirement when he finally decides to hang up his boots.

He stated: “Like, if I retired tomorrow, I’d think a thousand per cent more of you if you rang me rather than tweet about me.”

Self-gratification

The 2017 Hurler of the Year finds that need for “instant self-gratification very frustrating.”

Canning notices is not just on social media but in real life as well.

He continued: “When you think of what’s going on in this world, I find that need for instant self-gratification very frustrating.

“Like I didn’t need to go to Syria to have that perspective. I suppose having a big family, that’ll tell you the way it is, helps!”

