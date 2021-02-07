Joe Canning speaks about the downside of social media for sportspeople

“That’s just life. People say ‘why are you on it if it affects you?’ But everybody is on it. You’re not just on it for GAA circumstances or anything like that.

“You’re on it because it’s a social thing now, people seem to communicate more that way unfortunately than any other way.

“When you’re doing well, it’s good to look at social media. But when you do bad, it’s not the best place to look at straight away.

On this day in 2015, Kilkenny claimed Leinster glory with a 1-25 to 2-15 win over Galway. Who remembers this incredible goal from Joe Canning during that game? 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/zkVhD3nXnf — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 5, 2020

Ricky Gervais.

Canning used a Ricky Gervais example when articulating his point about people on social media thinking they have to have an opinion on everything.

“Everybody seems to have an opinion,” he stated.

“It’s like, I saw the other day, Ricky Gervais on Twitter actually, he was saying ‘you don’t have to have an opinion on everything’.

“It’s like going into a town park and you see guitar lessons [advertised]. You don’t ring up the person and say ‘I don’t want guitar lessons’!

“It’s none of my business. Sometimes you have to keep your own opinions to yourself. It doesn’t really relate to you.

“Unfortunately the way Twitter especially is gone, it’s kind of a free-for-all, and everybody thinks they know you.”

Experience.

However, Canning has had plenty of experience in dealing with social media and accepts it is something you just have to deal with.

“I’m at the age now where I’ve seen it all before, so I can take it with a pinch of salt,” he continued.

“But it’s a lot more difficult for a young guy coming on the scene that maybe it’s their first or second year, and maybe they make a mistake in the game, and people write about it after that. But who hasn’t made a mistake in any walk of life? Not just in sport.

“If hurling or any sport was easy, anyone would be at it. So we’re very lucky that we have the skills to go out on the field, have the composure and the skillset to represent Galway at the elite level.

“So not everybody can say that. And 90% of the people that are talking to you on Twitter can’t say that. You kind of have to talk about those things too.

“It is what it is. That’s the world we live in at the moment, I’m afraid. We just get on and deal with it.”