Joe Canning ‘in great form’ after concussion left him hospitalised last year

According to Galway hurling manager Shane O’Neill, Joe Canning is “in great form” following a concussion injury last year which left him hospitalised.

Canning was stretchered off in Galway’s semi-final defeat to Limerick with a suspected concussion, following an accidental collision with teammate Joseph Cooney.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital but was subsequently discharged later that evening.

However, manager O’Neill has confirmed that Canning is back training with the inter-county squad and is flying it ahead of the 2021 campaign.

“It does take time to recover, he’s working very hard, he’s in very good nick and he’s in great form,” O’Neill said per Irish Examiner.

“It’s not something we’ve broached at all because he’s flying it.”

Galway will open their Allianz National league campaign against Westmeath next Saturday, before a rematch of that semi-final defeat as they welcome All-Ireland champions Limerick to Salthill.

The Limerick native expressed his delight in having every member of the squad back training and says his side are raring to go.

“We are absolutely delighted. We are back since last Monday. We did Monday, Wednesday and the weekend and on to our fifth session now,” O’Neill continued.

“It’s a quick enough run-in actually. After waiting so long we would have thought we’d have a lead-in but it’s just a three-week lead in. It’s a bit more than what it was for Championship last year.

“They came back in very good nick, they were obviously working very hard themselves.

“It would have been hard enough for the boys who are on their own, but guys then that are maybe sharing houses were able to train together somewhat.

“Overall, I’d say 99.9 per cent of the boys came back in very good shape.”

This is O’Neill’s second-term as Galway boss and he believes his management team have learned a lot over the last year, having to adapt to different scenarios that the pandemic has thrown at them.

“Solely from a hurling management point of view we have learned an awful lot over the past year,” O’Neill added.

“We knew Galway hurling and a lot of the Galway players, not all of them as intimately as we think we do now.

“They have done an awful lot on their own anyway, but it’s that bit of contact that we are just trying to add to training. That’s the important thing, and not to have injuries.”

Galway and Canning will be hoping to add to their 2017 All-Ireland success, which was the county’s first Liam MacCarthy victory since 1987 and just their fifth overall.

