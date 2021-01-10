“Twitter, Facebook and Instagram need to follow up on their Trump ban by banning this crap.”

Joe Brolly believes that GAA inter-county retirement social media posts should be banned.

Brolly.

In a wide-ranging Irish Independent column, covering everything from Donald Trump to no-frills Finnish binge-drinking, Brolly made reference to inter-county players retiring and the GPA.

It follows a host of GAA retirements this week. This included four Mayo players, Donie Vaughan, David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea and Tom Parsons.

The 1992 Derry All-Ireland winner caused controversy in the aftermath of the All-Ireland final, blaming Mayo’s “celebrity culture” for their defeat to Dublin.

While said in a light-hearted way, this was another pop directed towards the Westerners.

Brolly said: “Two other groups who should not be allowed to tweet or use social media are the GPA and county players.

“This sugary, cringeworthy combination of Hello! magazine and the GAA has brought us over the last few weeks the annual avalanche of player retirement tweets . . .”

After 11 season with Mayo Tom Parsons has today announced his inter-county retirement. We thank Tom for outstanding commitment to the Mayo jersey & wish him all the best in the future.https://t.co/45cteDu6MX #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/bmZ4eaECfK — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 5, 2021

Social media ban.

The former Sunday Game analyst then made light of the usual GAA statements which inevitably come to announce a retirement.

The thanking of sponsors and launch of autobiographies got particular attention.

Brolly joked: “I want to thank my sponsors Audi, Aldi and Lucozade Sport (which not only improves sporting performance, but is also a delicious drink for any occasion) and I hope that we can continue on our heroic journey together over the next decade (at least).”

“I will not be making any further comment until the release of my autobiography WARRIOR next week, which has been described by GPA chief executive Paul Flynn as ‘the most inspiring thing I have read since Mandela’s Long Walk to Freedom’.”

Following Trump’s social media ban, Brolly quipped that GPA statements could follow next.

He continued: “Twitter, Facebook and Instagram need to follow up on their Trump ban by banning this crap.

“The men of 1916 must be turning in their graves.”

