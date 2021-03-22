James Horan: Aussie Rules target Oisin Mullin ‘fully focused’ on Mayo

“There’ll always be noise around certain players, there’s no doubt about it, but at the moment Oisin is fully committed.”

Mayo manager James Horan insists that Aussie Rules target Oisin Mullin is “fully focused” on Mayo GAA for the 2021 season.

Horan was speaking amidst speculation that AFL clubs are looking at potentially bringing Mullin over on a trial period.

Previously, Mullin had missed an opportunity to attend an AFL combine in Australia last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mayo defender went on to win the 2020 Young Footballer of the Year award – voted for by his peers – as well as his first All-Star.

He received widespread plaudits throughout the year for his consistent performances, including against Dublin in December’s All-Ireland final.

However, the Mayo manager confirmed that his young full-back is “fully committed” to playing football for Mayo this year.

“Oisin had a brilliant year for us and is a very exciting prospect for us and will only get better with the mindset that he has,” Horan told CRC FM.

“He’s fully focused at the minute on Mayo GAA and where he can go and how he can develop.

“There’ll always be noise around certain players, there’s no doubt about it.

“But at the moment Oisin is fully committed, enjoying his Gaelic, had a very strong year, and there’s plenty more to come from Oisin.”

The 50-year-old also paid tribute to the six retiring players from the Mayo panel following another All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

Despite thinking that some of those six retirees could still offer Mayo football something, the New Zealand-born manager believes that each player did the right thing for their families and careers.

“Some of those would still – I’m convinced – offer something for Mayo football but their life, their families, their careers are very important,” Horan added.

“They made the decisions that are best for them which is absolutely 100 per cent right after everything they’ve given.”

