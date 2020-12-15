James Horan prepared to take “calculated risks” ahead of Dublin Mayo

“It’s how we play best and our best chance of winning games.”

As James Horan prepares for his third All-Ireland final, his second against Dublin, he wasn’t giving much away.

However, the Mayo manager did admit his team play with “calculated risks” in every game. They will have to take some more if they are to upset favourites Dublin on Saturday.

Calculated risks.

Horan was speaking at his virtual press conference and said: “I think the way we play, we take calculated risks. We think it’s how we play best and our best chance of winning games and that’s what we’ll do. You see a lot of teams that don’t take risks and play it safe. I don’t know if they have a chance of winning with that mindset.

“We know what we’re about, where we’re strong and we’ll go after that. There’s no doubt about that. There’s a lot additionally that we’re trying to add to our game as well and bit by bit that’s coming together.”

David Clarke or Rob Hennelly?

Horan wasn’t drawn on the goalkeeping situation. His predecessor, Stephen Rochford, made headlines when starting substitute goalkeeper Rob Hennelly for the 2016 All-Ireland final replay. David Clarke had started all year and the decision came as a big surprise. It ultimately backfired as Hennelly was black carded and struggled under the high ball against Dublin.

Horan started Hennelly in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final between the sides but Clarke has been the number one this year. Despite Clarke making a few fine saves in their All-Ireland semi-final, Mayo struggled with their kick-outs in the second half against Tipperary, something the Mayo manager eluded to.

Horan said: “The goalie is a hard place to play, there’s no doubt about it. He makes a mistake and it’s probably a goal. But, you could have an outfield player that makes seven or eight mistakes a game that could have let to a situation where there could have been a goal but they don’t get pinned with it as much.

“So it’s a tough position and it’s the same with kick-outs. There’s such a focus on it now. Our kick-outs in the first-half were strong. In the last quarter, we weren’t as strong as we can be.”

🗣️"The second-half was very disappointing from our point of view" James Horan says @MayoGAA have room to improve after their win over Tipperary! pic.twitter.com/f2deZVoUSQ — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) December 6, 2020

Dublin funding

Finally, Horan was asked had he seen the Dublin funding debate on The Sunday Game. Pat Gilroy made headlines for some of his comments. Horan didn’t watch it. However, he did see some of the reaction.

“I don’t watch The Sunday Game, lads. Genuinely don’t watch it. I was travelling down through the fog so I didn’t. I’ve heard the reaction and seen the reaction. I know Pat Gilroy well through work. It brought a smile to my face anyway.

“Sure, the debate’s raging on. Dublin’s press conference, they answered a lot of questions on it. It’s not for us. I’ve more than enough to be worrying about for now.”

Pat Gilroy and Andy McEntee share their views on the question of whether splitting Dublin is a solution to the dominance debate #RTEGAA @RTE2 @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/39Ij5i7IQ6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) December 6, 2020

With Dublin looking as good as ever, Mayo have their work cut out.

However, there is a feeling that James Horan is slowly building something again with Mayo. If some of those “calculated risks” pay off, they stand every chance of claiming a first All-Ireland title since 1951.

