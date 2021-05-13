Former All-Star Tipperary hurler James Barry reveals he had testicular cancer surgery

“With these types of cancers, the earlier you catch it the better.”

Former All-Star Tipperary hurler James Barry has been speaking about the testicular cancer surgery he had in April.

Barry won two All-Ireland medals with his county before announcing his early retirement in 2019. The former full-back has urged anyone who finds a similar lump to the one he found, to get it checked out with their doctor as soon as possible.

James Barry on finding a lump.

“With these types of cancers, the earlier you catch it the better,” Barry told the Tipperary Supporters Club.

“My lump was very small. For anyone listening to this, it is important no matter what size of a lump you find to get it checked out.”

The 30-year-old discovered the lump about six weeks ago, and admitted he was lucky that he found it so soon.

“How it was found was probably lucky enough. Whatever way I bumped into my wife in the kitchen, the testicle area was, kind of sore enough,” Barry continued.

“And then later on that night it was still sore, sorer than probably normal. I’ve got a few belts before in that area but nothing too serious.

“So, whatever way I put my hand down to feel, I felt this small, little lump. Look, it was only maybe the size of a peanut but enough to maybe cause for concern to get it looked further into.

“My head didn’t go to thinking I had a tumour or cancer. I thought I had maybe damaged that part of the body or caused a strain.

“I had it looked at fairly quickly. Two days later I was into my local GP in Thurles. His first thought was ‘I’m pretty sure it’s a tumour, so we’ll try and get you to Limerick fairly quickly’.

“To be told that news, I didn’t really know how to take it. Your head goes into overdrive.”

James Barry on his operation.

Barry’s Tipperary teammate Noel McGrath underwent surgery in 2015 for testicular cancer, at the age of 24 and he said McGrath was a “huge help” to him during his treatment.

“Obviously, I knew Noel had it, and I’ve known a few other people with stories over the years. I never really knew much about it,” Barry explained.

“The first person I rang was Noel. I didn’t know what type of questions to ask. Noel was a huge help. He was massive for me.

“It was a wait of about a week. It was a long time for me to be in my own head.”

After an ultrasound, an operation was arranged for testicular cancer, which took place last month at University Hospital Limerick.

“Limerick hospital were magnificent. The doctors and consultants were fantastic,” Barry added.

“I went in on a Wednesday morning and came out the following Tuesday, between doing different scans and ultrasounds.

“The operation was to take the whole thing out. You’re safe that way. The doctor came in and said ‘we’re happy the cancer hasn’t spread, you’re clear to go home’.

“I got emotional at that stage. I’ve had loads of injuries over the years and operations. I hadn’t really put that C-word on it.

“On all the chats I’ve had, I didn’t really want to. I hadn’t really gone that far in my head.”

