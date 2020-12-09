Jack McCaffrey explains why he stepped away from Dublin panel

Jack McCaffrey has spoken for the first time about the reasons he stepped away from the Dublin panel.

McCaffrey made the announcement earlier this year at the age of 26, something which came as a shock to many in the GAA world.

Last year’s All-Ireland Final

The Clontarf man was speaking to his former Dublin teammate Bernard Brogan on OTB Sports’ The Bernard Brogan podcast. Recalling last year’s All-Ireland drawn final, he opened up about his feelings straight after the final whistle.

“I think what broke me was the drawn final,” he said.

“I was walking off the pitch. I thought there was extra-time and David Moran just stuck his hand out to shake mine and I was like we don’t have to do this again, do we?”

Missing Training Session

McCaffrey added that something didn’t feel right in between the drawn game and the replay.

“Something just wasn’t right and it probably wasn’t right since halfway through the summer last year when I just felt the fun had gone out of the whole thing really.”

McCaffrey went on to say how he couldn’t even bring himself to go to a training session before the All-Ireland final replay. He attended a medical clinic (he works as a doctor in Temple Street) and could have easily left to take part in training.

McCaffrey instead chose to stay and then used the clinic as an excuse to tell Jim Gavin why he missed training.

“If I had said to anyone, I’ve got training it would have been no hassle. I was there to learn more than anything at that point. It was a very specialised clinic and I was surplus to requirements.

“If I said I had training at seven I would have been told off you go, but I just kept my mouth shut and I stayed there until eight o’clock and I missed training.

“I was like, I can’t go there. I just turned up and told Jim I got caught late at a clinic and didn’t train. Then rolled into the next week and, thankfully, everything went well. I was so drained and then I never really got it back.”

Dessie Farrell

Despite being drained, Jack McCaffrey made himself available for selection at the start of 2020 to work under Dessie Farrell.

“I think if Dessie hadn’t got involved I would have stepped away earlier.

“Dessie has been an incredible influence on my football career since I was 12. Once he took over the job I thought surely I can give him a year and a good go and wouldn’t it be cool to finish what we started all that time ago.

“But something just wasn’t right and it probably wasn’t right since halfway through the summer last year. I just felt the fun had gone out of the whole thing and I wasn’t looking forward to going to training.

“I had spoken in interviews about the love I had for the group and that was always true but it kind of suddenly wasn’t really anymore because of changes in my life as opposed to anywhere else.”

Retirement

McCaffrey doesn’t want to be known as retired just yet but doesn’t have that “buzz” to get back involved with Dublin.

“That’s another thing that I don’t want to say that I’m doing (retiring) because I don’t really like this whole ‘retired’, probably because I’m a bit younger. I don’t want to say I’m retiring.

“Gaelic football is a hobby, it’s something I love and nobody would be happier than me if I woke up tomorrow and said, ‘I’ve got a bit of a buzz on, I want to play for Dublin again’. It’s not there at the moment.”

McCaffrey has also been keeping fit during lockdown, running a 10k in 38 mins. Maybe next summer he will be making his mark at Rio as opposed to Croke Park?

You can listen to the full interview here.

Read More About: dublin gaa, jack mccaffrey