Meath manager Andy McEntee has tried 11 players in goal since taking charge.

Former Republic of Ireland youth and Dundalk goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran is set to join the Meath footballers for the 2021 season, according to the Irish Independent.

The move will come as good news to manager Andy McEntee who has gone through a number of high-profile goalkeepers during his time in charge of Meath.

Having previously been with Preston North End, Corcoran moved to Dundalk last August and served as a back-up keeper for the remainder of 2020.

However, the club announced that he would not be returning to the club ahead of the 2021 season.

The 19-year-old is most infamously known for his role in Ireland’s game against the Netherlands in the Under-17s European Championships in 2018.

Corcoran was sent off controversially during the penalty shootout after the referee judged that the Meath man jumped off his line too early to save a penalty.

It was ordered to be re-taken – with defender Oisin McEntee having to go in for the re-take – and subsequently scored by the Dutch as Ireland were sent packing.

As mentioned above, McEntee has used many goalkeepers since Shane O’Rourke left the Meath panel prior to the start of the 2018 season.

In all, the former Ballyboden St. Enda’s manager has tried 11 different players in goal during his time as Meath manager, including players who would ordinarily play outfield.

Back in 2017, McEntee even brought back Joe Sheridan with a view to using him as a goalkeeper that year, if required.

With the goalkeeping position still up for grabs, Corcoran will be fighting for a starting spot almost immediately when he joins up with the inter-county panel.

Don’t be surprised to see the former Ireland ‘keeper with the Meath number one jersey against the Dubs in Croke Park later this year.

McEntee himself is eager to get the inter-county season resumed and for the GAA to be granted their elite status back from the Government.

