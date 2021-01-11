Here were the top 10 most watched sporting events in 2020

Dublin victory over Mayo to six-in-a-row was watched by 876,600 viewers on RTÉ.

The 50 most viewed Irish television programmes of 2020 have been revealed.

The Late Late Toy Show was the most-watched programme on Irish television in 2020, with then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Covid-19 broadcast on St. Patricks Day coming in second.

Moving to sport and the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Mayo, which was fifth on the overall list, came out on top. It brought in 876,600 viewers.

Sporting events 2020.

The Six Nations clash between France and Ireland on October 31st was second and achieved 850,300 viewers.

In third, December’s All-Ireland hurling final clash of Limerick and Waterford, bringing in 712,900 viewers. Both games came in seventh and tenth position on the overall list respectively.

Football, however, was down on the list. Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia only came in at 24th on the overall list, seventh in sports.

The top 10 most-watched sporting events of 2020.

The top 10 most-watched sporting events are below with their overall position in brackets.

(1) Dublin vs Mayo (All-Ireland Football Final) – December 19th (5) RTÉ.

(2) France vs Ireland (Six Nations) – October 31st (7) Virgin Media.

(3) Limerick vs Waterford (All-Ireland Hurling Final) – December 13th (10) RTÉ.

(4) Ireland vs Scotland (Six Nations) – February 1st (17) Virgin Media.

(5) England vs Ireland (Six Nations) – February 23rd (18) Virgin Media.

(6) Ireland vs Wales (Six Nations) – February 8th (21) Virgin Media.

(7) Slovakia vs Ireland (Euro 2020 Play-Off) – October 8th (24) RTÉ.

(8) Ireland vs Italy (Six Nations) – October 24th (27) Virgin Media.

(9) Galway vs Limerick (All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final) – November 29th (29) RTÉ.

(10) Mayo vs Tipperary (All-Ireland Football Semi-Final) – December 6th (30) RTÉ.

Both RTÉ and Virgin Media had five events each in sport’s top 10.

You can view the full list here.

Read More About: rte sport, Virgin Media One