“Lads, there is no two ways around this – I can’t comment on that because it’s an ongoing process.”

Cork football captain, Ian Maguire, refused to get drawn on the punishment handed down to manager Ronan McCarthy for the bonding session that took place at Youghal beach at the start of January.

Ronan McCarthy was handed a 12-week ban for a breach of Rule 7.2 which deals with discrediting the association. The ban will come into effect once the GAA gives the all clear to counties to resume collective training.

A video was posted on social media of the Cork football team training, with little social distancing being enforced.

Ronan McCarthy.

However, manager Ronan McCarthy defended the gathering, saying all activities were carried out under full supervision from the medical team.

“We are hugely conscious of our responsibilities to our players, backroom team and the wider public and are fully committed – as we have always been – to following Covid protocols, in particular during this difficult period of escalating numbers nationally,” McCarthy told the Irish Examiner after the incident.

Cork will now lose their home venue for at least one of their Allianz League fixtures, whenever those games take place.

Down were also handed the same punishments from the GAA, after police were called to an outdoor training session at Abbey CBS.

Ian Maguire

Cork Gaelic football captain Ian Maguire was asked what exactly happened at Youghal beach and whether the 26-year-old was surprised by the suspension handed out to manager McCarthy.

“I’ll be the first to say, these are sensitive times,” said Maguire, speaking at the launch of Sports Direct’s five-year sponsorship of Cork GAA.

“Youghal and Ronan McCarthy’s suspension, these are all matters that need to be dealt with by the county board.

“I’m unable to comment on that. I know you might think this is a cop-out but that’s the mandate that we’re following at the moment.

“This is a county board issue that has to be dealt with so as a player we just can’t comment on it at the moment.

“That’s just the way it is at the moment.”

Player reservations

Maguire was then pushed on whether he or any of the players, had reservations about the trip beforehand.

“Lads, there is no two ways around this – I can’t comment on that because it’s an ongoing process,” Maguire replied.

“It’s a county-board matter and it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment on it.

“This is something that has to be dealt with by the county board and I can’t influence it with my opinions or whatever.”

