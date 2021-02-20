New hurling sin-bin and TMO up for debate at GAA Congress

Share and Enjoy !

GAA Congress 2021 will be the GAA’s first remote Congress and it could also see a host of rule changes made to hurling.

Among the motions is a sin-bin change for hurling – in the absence of a black card – and a penalty being awarded for any foul committed inside the 20-metre line that also prevents a clear goalscoring opportunity.

GAA Congress 2021

Similar to the rule that works so well in football – David Luiz incident against Wolves aside – Motion 20 will see cynical fouls inside the 20-metre line punished with a penalty.

“In the absence of a black card in hurling, such an offence will also see the offending player cautioned with a yellow card and a 10-minute period in the sin-bin.”

Also on the agenda is the introduction of a GAA TMO for potential game changing decisions in big championship games.

This has received support in recent weeks from a number of country chairmen.

Motions such as a revamped football championship have been postponed until later in the year, when there will be a special GAA Congress.

Selected motions

Motion 6: The dates from which county teams be allowed to return to collective training will be set on a ‘time to time’ basis by Central Council rather than being time-tabled on an annual basis.

Motion 7: No joint captains to be allowed for trophy presentations.

Motion 12: All-Ireland finals to be played on or before the 29th Sunday in the year, while provincial championships are not allowed to proceed until third Sunday in May.

Motion 13: The maximum number of clubs allowed in an intermediate and senior county championship to be set at 16.

Motion 20: The headline motion which will see referees allowed to award a penalty in the event of a foul being committed either inside the 20-metre line or semi-circular arch that denied a clear goalscoring opportunity. In the absence of a black card in hurling, such an offence will also see the offending player cautioned with a yellow card and a 10-minute period in the sin-bin.

Motion 23: Team officials not allowed onto the pitch in game time except whereby a referee allows an injured player to be tended to.

Motion 25: Where a team commences a game with a minimum of 13 players the game can be played in full and the result stand.

Motion 27: Where a player seeks to distract an opponent take a dead ball kick or puck, the ball will be moved 13 metres forward.

