Ger Loughnane writes open letter to Clare supporters: ‘We are in disarray’

Ger Loughnane has written an open letter to Clare hurling fans urging them to support Club Clare, claiming that the county is now “in disarray”.

Loughnane’s letter comes in the aftermath of the formation of Club Clare which is a rebrand of the supporters’ club aimed at supporting hurling and camogie squads from development to adult level.

Ger Loughnane.

The two-time All-Ireland-winning manager believes Clare are now at a crucial stage with their 2013 All-Ireland win now a distant memory.

“The first half of the last decade brought us so many hurling highlights at underage and senior level that it’s difficult to put a hierarchy of satisfaction to these,” Loughnane wrote.

“My own highlight was the Under 21 All-Ireland Final in Thurles in 2013, a game that was sandwiched between the two epic senior finals in Croke Park in that never to be forgotten September.

“What made that victory so special was towards the end of the game, Clare youngsters of various ages, girls and boys, seemed to emerge from nowhere and begin lining the perimeter of the field, hurleys in hand, waiting for the game to end.

“There seemed to be thousands of them there and just as the final whistle sounded, they resembled a stream of locusts as they stormed onto the pitch, blotting out the Thurles turf.

“Looking on from the stand, I can still recall the joy I felt and the confidence I had that the future of Clare Hurling was secure. Two weeks later that future looked to be copper fastened when our young team brilliantly captured the MacCarthy Cup. That September we were the envy of every other hurling county in the land.

“Now, less than eight years later, we are in disarray, so much so that the gap between us and our main competitors is widening at a frightening rate.

“The big worry now is that this gap will develop into a chasm through which we will topple into hurling irrelevance.”

Club Clare.

Club Clare was launched with a video of messages from some of the county’s top names, including Loughnane’s former captain Anthony Daly and 2013 Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly.

“I fully understand people’s suspicion of supporters clubs due to recent revelations but Club Clare is completely different,” Loughnane said.

“Club Clare has both structure and governance. Most importantly, it is comprised of quality people who are completely genuine in their concern for the future of the games in Clare.

“Uniquely, it contains two outstanding women and is committed to the development of hurling and camogie, which is the way that all GAA activities of the future should be.

“I urge you to give Club Clare a chance, give it one year of your support and I am certain that your confidence will be restored.

“It is in time of crisis that we are all most tested and the fact that, in these trying times, such quality people have put their heads above the parapet and are prepared to give the much-needed leadership, gives me hope once again for the future.

“But they need the help of all of us. I urge you to give them that help. Join Club Clare, even if it is just for one year. I have already done so.

“Through all our efforts, we will secure the future of hurling and camogie in Clare and we will again have glorious days when the Banner will be flying high, as it did in those unforgettable days in the past.”

