Gearoid Hegarty on why he doesn’t want sin-bin introduced in hurling

“The players don’t get asked these things anyway!”

Gearoid Hegarty doesn’t want to see the new sin-bin motion introduced in hurling yet as he feels there is no real need for it.

Hegarty was speaking to the media following his 2020 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year award after his sensational performances for Limerick helped them to a second All-Ireland title in three years.

With GAA Congress debating introducing a sin-bin in hurling next week for a cynical foul inside the 20m line, the 2020 Hurler of the Year doesn’t want to see the sin-bin or indeed a black card brought into hurling.

Motion 20 would see referees allowed to award a penalty in the event of a foul being committed either inside the 20-metre line or semi-circular arch that denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

In the absence of a black card in hurling, such an offence will also see the offending player cautioned with a yellow card and a 10-minute period in the sin-bin.

“I didn’t realise that it [sin-bin motion] was going to Congress so I don’t know,” Hegarty replied when asked about the upcoming sin-bin motion.

“I know the black card came in a few years ago for the football but that was badly needed.

“Cynical fouling was ongoing for a long time in football, and that was needed.

“Personally I don’t think the sin-bin is needed just yet in hurling.

“I know it’s starting to creep in a little bit, but I don’t think… just my own opinion, look, whatever they decide on they decide on… the players don’t get asked these things anyway!

“Whatever I think won’t be relevant to when they sit down and ask the questions. But I don’t think personally it’s needed yet.

“I know it’s creeping in a small bit yeah, that’s just my opinion.”

The 26-year-old was then asked whether he finds it frustrating that players are not asked for their opinion on rule changes and if GAA Congress knows enough to be pushing these motions forward without consultation.

“I know there was a bit of backlash last year when they changed the sliotars from white to yellow,” Hegarty said.

“That was a bit of miscommunication. I can’t remember who it was that came out and said it, but the sliotars that they use over in the New York and Boston events, they were horrendous sliotars.

“They’re the yellow sliotars that people thought we were going to be using. But they weren’t, they were the same as the sliotars that we use all the time.

“They were just a different colour, and I think they actually work quite well.

“Obviously it was a winter championship – whether the championship goes ahead at that time of year I don’t know, but…”

The St. Patrick’s club man does want players more involved in these decisions but is not entirely sure how this would be facilitated.

“Do I think players could be involved a bit more in these decisions? I do,” Hegarty stated.

“The players are the ones playing the games. How that would be facilitated I don’t know.

“I don’t pay too much attention to what does be going on in terms of that level.”

