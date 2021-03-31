Gardai investigating Cork GAA club over lockdown training session

“Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result.”

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating possible breaches of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions by a Cork GAA club.

The news comes after it was announced that inter-county GAA would regain its ‘elite status’ from April 19 meaning collective training will be allowed to take place from that date.

While underage GAA will return a week later, no date is set for adult club training to return.

According to an Irish Examiner report, the unnamed west Cork GAA team is being investigated for a breach of Level 5 restrictions earlier this month.

“Gardaí are currently carrying out enquiries into possible breaches of the Health Act 1947 at a sports club in west Cork,” the Garda press office replied when asked by the Irish Examiner.

Cork GAA also released a statement warning that any “breach of guidelines” will “face consequences” for their actions.

“Cork County Board is aware of media reports relating to an alleged breach of guidelines at an unnamed club,” the statement read.

“Public health guidance on training is very clear. Any club found to have been in breach of that guidance will face consequences as a result.”

Earlier this month, Cork senior football manager Ronan McCarthy was unsuccessful in his appeal on his 12-week ban which he received for overseeing a training session on Youghal beach at the start of January.

Consequences could include a fine up to €2,500 and/or six months imprisonment. There is also a tiered system which includes fines of up to €500.

Following the Government announcement on a return, the GAA emailed all clubs and county boards warning that any breaches of current restrictions before the respective return dates would not be tolerated.

“It should also be noted that these dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks.”

GAA officials urged clubs and counties that no collective training sessions should be held between now and the Government’s indicated return dates.

“Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.

“As you will appreciate, we need to receive further clarity on aspects of what was announced today before finalising our plans for a return to training and ultimately games.”

