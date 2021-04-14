GAA finalising TV deal which will see more live matches than ever before

The GAA is finalising a TV broadcasting deal which will see more National League matches shown live than ever before.

The GAA remains optimistic that the majority of league games will be broadcast either on TV or streamed online, similar to last year’s inter-county season.

Existing deal.

Eir Sport recently announced that they would not be renewing their existing deal with the GAA. However, they are committed to showing as many games as they can under their current agreement.

Upcoming league fixtures will be spread across Saturdays and Sundays for live TV coverage from broadcast partners Eir Sport and TG4, with Eir traditionally having the Saturday night slot and TG4 looking after Sunday games. Also involved are RTÉ and the GAA’s streaming platform GAAGO.

The GAA sent out a provisional fixture list to each county board on Monday evening with their own league schedules so they can be confirmed. Once that is finalised, it’s expected that the GAA will release the full list of National League fixtures over the coming days.

2021 GAA calendar.

The 2021 updated GAA calendar confirmed that the National Hurling League will be back on May 8, a week before the football returns.

On the opening weekend, Limerick will host Tipperary on the Saturday with Waterford set to take on local rivals Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh the following day.

Four counties have breached Covid-19 training guidelines since January – Dublin, Monaghan, Cork and Down – and they are all expected to lose home advantage for at least one of their football league games.

Meanwhile, the government will not allow any inter-county challenge games take place before May 4.

Peter McKenna.

The GAA’s commercial director Peter McKenna confirmed that the Association is working towards showing as many games as possible with their existing broadcasting partners.

“That is our intent. We are working towards something similar to what was in place last year to make sure, as much as is possible, that every game is shown, either a streamed version or broadcast on TV,” McKenna told The Sun.

The Croke Park stadium director also spoke about the availability of GAAGO to people within Ireland last year, which allowed supporters across the country to follow their own county’s matches.

“It really did prove to be a positive for supporters last year,” McKenna continued.

“GAAGO was set up to serve Irish fans abroad but because people can’t currently go to games we are using that platform to stream our matches to a domestic audience, and there was a really positive take-up on it last year.”

