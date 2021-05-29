Hurling takes a break this weekend.

Here’s the GAA on TV this weekend with Gaelic football taking centre-stage as the final round-robin games are played across a busy two days.

After the opening two rounds of the Allianz National Football League, the four-team groups reach their conclusion in all four divisions.

GAA on TV Saturday.

In another busy weekend of TV action for the armchair GAA supporter, Cavan and Derry get us underway at 3 pm on Saturday, live on TG4.

The Division 3 North clash is set up nicely with Rory Gallagher’s side having won their opening two group games against Fermanagh and Longford, while Cavan sit two points below them with one win and one defeat.

The next Gaelic football encounter on TV is at 7.30 pm that evening where we have the all-Ulster clash between Armagh and Donegal live on Eir Sports.

Kieran McGeeney’s young side have impressed so far since the GAA return, beating Monaghan before putting up a good fight against Tyrone.

Donegal defeated Tyrone themselves but only managed a draw against Ulster rivals Monaghan as all four teams in Division 1 North can still qualify for the semi-finals.

All Gaelic football in the GAA world this weekend so here’s what’s on TV: Saturday:

Cavan v Derry 15:00 TG4

Armagh v Donegal 19:30 Eir Sunday:

Clare v Cork 13:45 TG4

Galway v Dublin 15:45 TG4

Roscommon v Kerry 15:45 TG4 app All other games available on GAA GO! pic.twitter.com/wRynMSuAEL — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) May 24, 2021

GAA on TV Sunday.

Sunday sees three live games available on TG4 as the Irish language broadcaster continues to lead the way with their Allianz National League coverage.

First up is the all-Munster Division 2 South match between Clare and Cork at 1.45 pm, who will both be looking to progress to the semi-finals.

Clare have won their two group matches so far against Kildare and Laois and have been quietly going about their business as they look for a coveted place in next year’s Division 1.

However, they will have their work cut out against a Cork team who got to last year’s Munster final before losing to Tipperary.

Cork were caught out at home to Kildare on the opening weekend but bounced back with a comfortable win away to Laois and will fancy their chances of beating the runaway leaders on Sunday.

Division 1 South GAA on TV with Dublin and Kerry in action.

We are set for a mouthwatering final day in Division 1 South, with Kerry and Dublin’s draw last weekend setting up many permutations heading into Sunday.

Both games will throw-in at 3.45 pm, with Galway and Dublin live on TG4’s main channel, while Kerry‘s trip to Roscommon will be live on the TG4 app.

Kerry and Dublin are on 3 points, with Galway a point further back on 2. If Galway beat Dublin then they are guaranteed a place in the Division 1 semi-finals.

Dublin and Kerry just need to secure a draw each and they will be guaranteed their place in the knockout stages.

Roscommon have no hope of qualifying for the semi-finals after Dublin and Kerry’s draw last weekend, but will be determined to put up a good showing against Peter Keane’s side ahead of their Division 1 relegation semi-finals.

All Allianz National League fixtures and tables can be found here.

Read More About: gaa on tv